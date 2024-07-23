Trending
Andy Murray confirms Paris Olympics will be the two-time gold medalist's last event before retiring

Tennis at the Paris Olympics starts Saturday on the clay courts at Roland-Garros.

By The Associated Press

Two-time Olympic men’s singles champion Andy Murray confirmed Tuesday he will end his career next week at the Paris Games.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament,” the 37-year-old Murray posted on the X social media platform.

Murray won his first gold medal on grass at Wimbledon at the 2012 London Olympics — beating Roger Federer in three straight seats — and retained his title in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 by defeating Juan Martin del Potro on hard courts.

"Competing for (Britain) have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time!” Murray said Tuesday.

Murray had hip replacement surgery in 2019 and several subsequent injuries. He withdrew from singles at Wimbledon this month after a procedure to remove a cyst from his spine.

Hard court tennis shoes are designed to reduce abrasion, while clay court shoes are designed to keep off mud.

