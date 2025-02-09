Sunday Night Fever! Travis Kelce arrives at Super Bowl in 1970s style wardrobe

Sunday Night Fever?

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce arrived at the Super Bowl on Sunday dressed as if he took his wardrobe from the closet of John Travolta's character Tony Manero in "Saturday Night Fever."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Kelce showed up from another era 🔥 @UberEats



📺: #SBLIX – 6:30pm ET on FOX

📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/1zvZD7fdgD — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025

The 35-year-old tight end wore a suit that was orange-toned, not white like Manero's iconic outfit, with the shirt collar folded over the lapel, the top buttons left open and his pants baggy and bell-bottom like.

Kelce might look like he is headed to a dance floor, but he's actually about to step onto the field to help the Chiefs try to accomplish something that has never been achieved in any decade. With a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Chiefs would become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance. No word on if she also will be dressed for the disco.