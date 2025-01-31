Super Bowl coin toss history, results and more

The biggest sporting event in the U.S. each year begins with a simple question: heads or tails?

The coin toss is a Super Bowl staple. The small ritual has major impacts, though – both on the field and in sportsbooks.

Does tails ever fail in the Super Bowl? And is it actually better to lose the Super Bowl coin toss?

Let’s check out some coin toss history before Super Bowl LIX kicks off in New Orleans:

Super Bowl coin toss outcomes

Across the first 58 Super Bowls, the coin toss landed tails 30 times and heads 28 times.

The longest ever streak for one result went from Super Bowl XLIII to Super Bowl XLVII, when it landed heads five straight times. There have been three stretches in which the Super Bowl coin toss landed tails four straight times.

Prior to Super Bowl LVII, the winner of the coin toss went on to lose the game in eight straight Super Bowls. The Kansas City Chiefs bucked that in February 2023, successfully calling tails, deferring to the second half and beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Kansas City continued its winning ways in Las Vegas last season after the 49ers unsuccessfully called heads in Super Bowl LVIII.

Here is a look at the coin toss result, coin toss winner and game winner from the first 58 Super Bowls:

Super Bowl Teams Heads or tails Toss winner Game winner I Chiefs vs. Packers Heads Packers Packers II Packers vs. Raiders Tails Raiders Packers III Jets vs. Colts Heads Jets Jets IV Vikings vs. Chiefs Tails Vikings Chiefs V Colts vs. Cowboys Tails Cowboys Colts VI Cowboys vs. Dolphins Heads Dolphins Cowboys VII Dolphins vs. Washington Heads Dolphins Dolphins VIII Vikings vs. Dolphins Heads Dolphins Dolphins IX Steelers vs. Vikings Tails Steelers Steelers X Cowboys vs. Steelers Heads Cowboys Steelers XI Raiders vs. Vikings Tails Raiders Raiders XII Cowboys vs. Broncos Heads Cowboys Cowboys XIII Steelers vs. Cowboys Heads Cowboys Steelers XIV Rams vs. Steelers Heads Rams Steelers XV Raiders vs. Eagles Tails Eagles Raiders XVI 49ers vs. Bengals Tails 49ers 49ers XVII Dolphins vs. Washington Tails Dolphins Washington XVIII Washington vs. Raiders Heads Raiders Raiders XIX Dolphins vs. 49ers Tails 49ers 49ers XX Bears vs. Patriots Tails Bears Bears XXI Broncos vs. Giants Tails Broncos Giants XXII Washington vs. Broncos Heads Washington Washington XXIII Bengals vs. 49ers Tails 49ers 49ers XXIV 49ers vs. Broncos Heads Broncos 49ers XXV Bills vs. Giants Heads Bills Giants XXVI Washington vs. Bills Heads Washington Washington XXVII Bills vs. Cowboys Heads Bills Cowboys XXVIII Cowboys vs. Bills Tails Cowboys Cowboys XXIX Chargers vs. 49ers Heads 49ers 49ers XXX Cowboys vs. Steelers Tails Cowboys Cowboys XXXI Patriots vs. Packers Heads Patriots Packers XXXII Packers vs. Broncos Tails Packers Broncos XXXIII Broncos vs. Falcons Tails Falcons Broncos XXXIV Rams vs. Titans Tails Rams Rams XXXV Ravens vs. Giants Tails Giants Ravens XXXVI Rams vs. Patriots Heads Rams Patriots XXXVII Raiders vs. Buccaneers Tails Buccaneers Buccaneers XXXVIII Panthers vs. Patriots Tails Panthers Patriots XXXIX Patriots vs. Eagles Tails Eagles Patriots XL Seahawks vs. Steelers Tails Seahawks Steelers XLI Colts vs. Bears Heads Bears Colts XLII Giants vs. Patriots Tails Giants Giants XLIII Steelers vs. Cardinals Heads Cardinals Steelers XLIV Saints vs. Colts Heads Saints Saints XLV Steelers vs. Packers Heads Packers Packers XLVI Giants vs. Patriots Heads Patriots Giants XLVII Ravens vs. 49ers Heads Ravens Ravens XLVIII Seahawks vs. Broncos Tails Seahawks Seahawks XLIX Patriots vs. Seahawks Tails Seahawks Patriots 50 Panthers vs. Broncos Tails Panthers Broncos LI Patriots vs. Falcons Tails Falcons Patriots LII Eagles vs. Patriots Heads Patriots Eagles LIII Patriots vs. Rams Tails Rams Patriots LIV 49ers vs. Chiefs Tails 49ers Chiefs LV Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Heads Chiefs Buccaneers LVI Rams vs. Bengals Heads Bengals Rams LVII Chiefs vs. Eagles Tails Chiefs Chiefs LVIII 49ers vs. Chiefs Heads Chiefs Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Who chooses the Super Bowl coin toss?

While the Super Bowl is played at a neutral site each year, there are still “home” and “away” teams. Just like all other NFL games, the away team gets to choose between heads and tails for the opening coin toss.

Home and away designations for the Super Bowl alternate between conferences each year. For Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs will make the call against the Eagles.

Can you bet on the Super Bowl coin toss?

Fans can bet on the Super Bowl coin toss depending on where they are located.

While sports betting is legal in 38 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., many of those states specifically do not allow bets on the coin toss.

Within days of the Super Bowl LVIII matchup being set in January 2024, Caesars in Las Vegas took a $100,000 wager on tails.