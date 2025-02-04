Donald Trump to attend Super Bowl in New Orleans

President Donald Trump will attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday, a White House official told NBC News.

By attending the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, it is believed Trump would become the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl.

Past presidents have attended the game after they left office or participated in festivities from afar, but none have been there in person while holding the title of commander in chief.

Trump has made multiple football appearances in recent months. He delivered a virtual address during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 20, which came just hours after he was inaugurated, and also attended a Jets-Steelers game in Pittsburgh in October.

Trump made multiple appearances in New Orleans last year during his presidential campaign. The city has seen a heightened security presence for the Super Bowl in the aftermath of a terror attack that killed 14 people in the city on New Year's Day.

Trump will also participate in a pre-taped interview with Fox News' Bret Baier that will air in the 3 p.m. ET hour of FOX's pregame coverage.