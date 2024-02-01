How to watch Super Bowl LVIII on Nickelodeon

SpongeBob Squarepants, Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks and many more characters from Bikini Bottom will be covering this year's Super Bowl.

Nickelodeon is continuing its partnership with the NFL and will for the first time ever air a kid-friendly version of the Super Bowl alongside the main broadcast on CBS.

Here is everything you need to know about Bikini Bottom's coverage of Super Bowl LVIII:

How can you watch Nickelodeon's Super Bowl coverage?

The Super Bowl Bikini Bottom special will only air on Nickelodeon. The kid-friendly telecast will not stream on Paramount+.

Who will be part of the Super Bowl on Nickelodeon broadcast?

Nickelodeon's Super Bowl coverage will be "Live from Bikini Bottom," the famous home for SpongeBob and his friends.

"NFL Slimetime" host Nate Burleson also will be taking part in the action.

And, you can be assured that slime, along with many other surprises, will be a part of the action.

When will the Super Bowl be on Nickelodeon?

The Super Bowl will be live on Nickelodeon. Coverage from Bikini Bottom starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 11.

What will happen during Nickelodeon's Super Bowl coverage?

Besides the airing of the game itself, Nickelodeon's telecast will be sure to include many aspects of its broadcast of NFL games in the past.

It will have added moments featuring animation and slime that will be sure to entertain a younger audience.

One thing that is confirmed is SpongeBob will kickoff the Super Bowl by singing "Sweet Victory," just as he did at the Bubble Bowl during an episode of his show.