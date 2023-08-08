Women's World Cup quarterfinals schedule, matchups and how to watch info

And then there were eight.
The Women’s World Cup has reached the quarterfinals, and there will be a new champion in the end. The U.S. women’s national team, the two-time reigning winner, is out, leaving a wide open chase for this year’s trophy.
The quarterfinals will begin with a clash between two European nations. Spain breezed past Switzerland in the Round of 16, while its next opponent, the Netherlands, took care of business with a 2-0 result against South Africa.
The second quarterfinal features the last two teams to oust the USWNT on the World Cup stage. Japan and Sweden are both unbeaten in this tournament, with the former coming off a Round of 16 win against Norway and the latter fresh off a penalty shootout victory against the USWNT.
Australia and France will meet in the third quarterfinal. The Matildas will look to keep their run going on home soil against Les Bleues, who defeated Morocco in the last round.
The quarterfinals will wrap up with England facing Colombia. England needed penalty kicks to beat Nigeria and Colombia picked up a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the Round of 16.
Here is the full schedule for the next round at the Women’s World Cup, how to watch and a look at the remaining slate in Australia and New Zealand.
2023 Women’s World Cup quarterfinals schedule
Thursday, Aug. 10
Quarterfinal 1: Spain vs. Netherlands
- Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
- Location: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand
- TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Friday, Aug. 11
Quarterfinal 2: Japan vs. Sweden
- Time: 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT
- Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
- TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Saturday, Aug. 12
Quarterfinal 3: Australia vs. France
- Time: 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT
- Location: Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia
- TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Quarterfinal 4: England vs. Colombia
- Time: 6:30 a.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT
- Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia
- TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Semifinals and Final schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Semifinal 1: Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 2 winner
- Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT
- Location: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
- TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Semifinal 2: Quarterfinal 3 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner
- Time: 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT
- Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia
- TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Saturday, Aug. 19
Women’s World Cup third-place match
- Time: 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT
- Location: Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia
- TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)
Sunday, Aug. 20
Women’s World Cup Final
- Time: 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT
- Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia
- TV channel: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: Peacock (Spanish)