Here's where the USWNT finished in each FIFA World Cup

Spoiler alert: the U.S. women's national team is pretty darn good at this soccer thing.

Heading into the 2023 FIFA World Cup which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, the USWNT is looking to claim yet another trophy in the prestigious tournament.

After all, it is a tournament the Gals have dominated since its first edition nearly two decades ago.

A win in 2023 would make it a rare three-peat for the nation in the quadrennial competition as it also won in each of the last two occurrences.

So, just how dominant has the U.S. been in Women's World Cups? Let's take a look:

How many Women’s World Cups has the United States won?

The USWNT has won four World Cups in total out of eight tournaments, a dominant win rate of 50%.

When has the United States won the Women’s World Cup?

The USWNT hoisted the prestigious trophy twice in the 1990s, claiming it in 1991 and 1999. The next wins took a while to capture, coming in 2015 and 2019.

Outside of the U.S., Norway won the tournament in 1995; Germany in 2003 and 2007; and Japan in 2011.

Japan's win in 2011 prevented the U.S. from adding another title to its collection after the Nadeshiko won via a penalty shootout.

When did the USWNT first win the World Cup?

The USWNT claimed their first World Cup in 1991, which was also the first ever edition of the women's tournament.

That tournament comprised 12 teams in total, with the U.S. winning all six games it played: Sweden, Brazil and Japan in the group stage, Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals, Germany in the semifinals and Norway in the final.

The Gals found the net 25 times and conceded just five goals.

How did the USWNT finish in each Women's World Cup?

The USWNT has played in all eight Women's World Cups dating back to 1991. They have taken home a medal -- gold, silver or bronze -- each time. No other country has replicated the feat, though Sweden could do so with a win as early as 2023.

Here's how the USWNT finished in each World Cup: