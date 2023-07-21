Tom Brady jokes USWNT can do something he never could in pregame shoutout

The United States women's national team is looking to do something no football team has ever done before: three-peat.

It's never been done in soccer during the World Cup. It's never been done in football during the Super Bowl era.

One quarterback who came close to doing so gave the USWNT a shoutout on Friday night ahead of their opening match of the 2023 World Cup against Vietnam.

"Team USA is gearing up to do something I was never able to pull off, a three-peat," Tom Brady said in a video posted on social media. "So, I just wanted to give a shoutout to our squad as they go for their third straight World Cup. We're all back here watching, cheering for you guys. So bring it home."

The USWNT won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, becoming just the fourth team in soccer history, men's and women's, to repeat as champion. They are a heavy favorite to win this year's tournament, which would put them in the history books as the first team to win three consecutive World Cups.

Brady, like the USWNT, has won plenty of championships. He was victorious in seven Super Bowls during his 22-year career in the NFL, the most of any player in league history. He won his first in 2002 with the New England Patriots and went on to win five more with the franchise. He added his final Super Bowl championship in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady won back-to-back titles in 2004 and 2005 but was denied a chance at a three-peat when the Patriots lost in the 2005 divisional round to the Denver Broncos.

So, as he said, the USWNT has a chance to do something that he and most athletes never accomplish.

While the GOAT of football showed his support for the GOAT of women's soccer, the GOAT of basketball was supporting the GOAT of men's soccer. LeBron James was in attendance Friday night to watch Lionel Messi make his debut for Inter Miami as the MLS club takes on Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The two legends, both of whom took their talents to South Beach in their playing careers, shared a pregame exchange.