These are the best players left in the 2023 Women's World Cup knockout rounds

And just like that, the 2023 Women’s World Cup bracket has been sliced in half.

Only 16 teams remain in what proved to be a riveting assortment of group-stage affairs going into the knockout rounds.

Switzerland topped Group A despite collecting just one win. Nigeria, Jamaica and South Africa all pulled off Cinderella stories to advance as the second-place finishers in their respective groups.

But powerhouses like the USWNT and Spain have something to prove after experiencing disappointing results in Groups E and C, respectively.

As the tournament now switches gears to a single-game elimination format, let’s look at each nation’s best player who could be the difference maker in the 2023 World Cup:

Switzerland: Ramona Bachmann

Two goals were all the Swiss needed to top Group A and claim first place. But that won’t cut it going forward despite the nation not conceding a goal in three games. Veteran forward Ramona Bachmann, 32, has a goal to her name already and leads the team in chances created (three) and dribbles completed (34). They’ll need her directness to push them as far as possible, with fellow 32-year-old forward Ana Maria Crnogorcevic another name to watch.

Norway: Ada Hegerberg

It’s been quite a dramatic tournament thus far for Norway, but rounding out group play with a 6-0 rout against the Philippines may be the momentum-changer it needed. The team achieved that win without Ada Hegerberg, too, who has become one of the country’s finest exports on the women’s side. She’s been out with an injury, but Norway will need her goal-scoring prowess as it looks to continuously advance in the knockout stages. Winger Caroline Graham Hansen is another to watch.

Australia: Sam Kerr

One co-host is advancing. With New Zealand out, Oceania’s representation in the knockout rounds will come via Australia, which topped Group B. The team did so without Sam Kerr, who suffered an injury just before the tournament and has yet to return. But she’s the captain and star of this team and will need to be back healthy as soon as possible to help her country reach historic heights. Australia’s highest finish came in the quarterfinals. Can it go further on home soil?

Nigeria: Asisat Oshoala

The Super Falcons have been one of the best stories of the competition thus far. They’ve advanced past the group stage twice before, but doing so in 2023 over Canada and Ireland – the No. 7- and No. 22-ranked nations by FIFA – as the No. 40-ranked team is a tremendous feat. But if they want to continue their underdog story, their forwards need to be more clinical, which is where Asisat Oshoala comes in. Nigeria has logged 33 shots (11 in each game), but only nine hit the target. Oshoala of Barcelona needs to lead the charge.

Japan: Yui Hasegawa

It’s still early, but it feels safe to say Japan has been the closest thing to a true contender through group play. The team has shown it can win in multiple ways, whether it sits back in a low block and counter or plays on the front foot and opens up the field. At the heart of it all is Yui Hasegawa, the Manchester City midfielder who has so exquisitely linked the defense and attack. She’ll be key if Japan wants to claim the title again after last doing so in 2011.

Spain: Irene Paredes

Two-time Ballon d’Or Feminin winner Alexia Putellas may be the nation’s most recognizable player, but Spain’s best so far has been center back Irene Parades. The 32-year-old remains one of the elite options in her position and is absolutely vital to the squad given the mix of her outstanding technical ability and defensive prowess. She’s like having an extra midfielder in possession with the number of times she’s had the ball, so let’s see if her expertise can help Spain bounce back from a stunning 4-0 loss to Japan.

England: Lauren James

If it’s not Japan, England is another team looking lethal on several fronts despite missing multiple stars due to injury, most notably midfielder Keira Walsh. But the Three Lionesses are deep, and youngsters like Lauren James are showing to the world what they can do on the big stage. James, the younger sister of star Chelsea right back Reece James, has lit up the score sheet with three goals and three assists. Most of those came in their 6-1 dispatching of China, but the 21-year-old has the hot feet and may be key in a historic run for England.

Denmark: Karen Holmgaard

Denmark has been a middle-of-the-road team thus far, so it hasn’t had many standouts to commend. One of the few though is Karen Holmgaard, a 24-year-old midfielder who plays for Everton at the club level. She’s primarily defensive-minded and has been a duel-winning machine throughout the midfield on both the ground and in the air. Denmark may not have a trademark superstar, but it can ruffle the opposition and make things interesting with a player like Holmgaard.

Netherlands: Jill Roord

The Netherlands topped Group E after dismantling Vietnam 7-0 in the group finale, but it also assembled solid performances against Portugal and the United States to seize the top spot. Jill Roord, in particular, played an influential role in all three games. The 26-year-old midfielder did great defensive work to grind out a win against Portugal before getting on the score sheet against the U.S. and Vietnam (twice). The 2019 finalists may have another deep run brewing if they can maintain these high-level performances, with Lieke Martens deserving a mention for her work up top.

United States: Alex Morgan

It’s weird to say the USWNT has not enjoyed one consistent performer across the three games. The squad has hit disappointing lows throughout the tournament and was fortunate not to get sent packing after a lackluster showing versus Portugal. But Alex Morgan gets the nod, as her activity leading the line has steadily increased each game. Her hold-up play and runs in behind the defense have gradually created chances for the U.S., though the lack of a coherent game plan for the team remains evident. Young center-back Naomi Girma and veteran Julie Ertz both deserve praise for their calmness in defense, too.

France: Wendie Renard

Like Paredes is for Spain, 33-year-old center-back Wendie Renard is a jack of all trades for Les Bleus’ defense. She can slot in seamlessly anywhere in their back four and can even play as a defensive midfielder in case of emergency. What’s more unique is her heading prowess, which she optimizes on set pieces to add goals to her name. The captain did just that when she scored the winning goal off a corner-kick header against Brazil, which came off the heels of a resilient showing against Jamaica. She didn’t play in the 6-3 win vs. Panama due to rest, but will be absolutely vital going forward.

Jamaica: Allyson Swaby

The Reggae Girlz are in the knockout stages for the first time after being eliminated in group play during their debut appearance in 2019. Four years later, they advanced thanks to just one goal scored across three games. That was delivered by 26-year-old center-back Allyson Swaby, who plays for NWSL’s Angel City at the club level. Swaby is also the key figure for a defense that is yet to concede all tournament, and she’s done so by forming a proficient partnership with fellow center-back Chantelle Swaby, her younger sister by two years. Talk about chemistry.

Sweden: Fridolina Rolfo

The Blagult also possess a squad capable of going all the way in the World Cup, with Fridolina Rolfo doing her thing on the wing for a team that scored nine goals and conceded just once. The 29-year-old Barcelona forward scored twice in Sweden’s first two games and was a force down the left flank. Paris Saint-Germain center back Amanda Ilestedt has seen her heading prowess deliver three goals, too, adding to her quality performances in defense.

South Africa: Thembi Kgatlana

The Banyana Banyana advanced to the Round of 16 with a thrilling 3-2 win over Italy in one of the premier upsets of the tournament. They might not have been able to pull off such a feat if it wasn’t for Thembi Kgatlana’s final balls in front of goal. The 27-year-old forward from NWSL’s Racing Louisville recorded a goal and an assist in each of South Africa’s last two games after losing 2-1 to Sweden in the opener. The captain has also been aided by Hildah Magaia’s creativity on the wings, so the duo will need to maintain their form as they continue to make history in just their second World Cup appearance.

Colombia: Linda Caicedo

Don’t sleep on Colombia. Though the nation might not be seen as an international powerhouse on the women’s side, the 2-1 win against Germany opened many eyes. Linda Caicedo, specifically, has been a pleasure to watch as she takes down defender after defender with her already-elite 1-on-1 abilities. It’s no surprise why Real Madrid wanted her at just 18 years old. Left back Manuela Vanegas, 22, has also posted strong defensive outings across the games.

Morocco: Anissa Lahmari

Anissa Lahmari's tap-in goal against Colombia sent Morocco to the Round of 16 in its first ever Women's World Cup appearance. It has been quite a turnaround for the team after it fell to Germany by a score of 6-0 in the opener. Now, Lahmari and Co. will look to continue their stunning Women's World Cup debut with an upset over France.