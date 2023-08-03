5 winners, losers from 2023 Women's World Cup group stage

There has certainly been no shortage of drama in Australia and New Zealand.

And that'll only amplify with the knockout rounds next in the 2023 Women's World Cup following the conclusion of several riveting group-stage fixtures.

Nigeria stunned Canada and Ireland to seize second in Group B for a Round of 16 berth, Japan crushed Spain in transition to earn a statement 4-0 win and solidify itself as arguably the top contender and Colombia announced itself to the world with an upset over Germany, among many other notable mentions.

So, let's recap the Women's World Cup group stage by looking at five winners and losers:

Winner: Flawless contenders

Japan, England and Sweden all had this in common -- flawless 3-0-0 records in group play. Though that doesn't mean one of them will end up hoisting the prestigious trophy, it's a reliable indicator that they'll be forces to reckon with. With only a maximum of seven games possible for the two finalists, being consistent as soon as possible can go a long way as any one slip up could prove fatal. The Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Nigeria, Jamaica and the U.S. also didn't have a loss on their respective records, but the latter four drew more times than they would've liked.

Loser: U.S. women's national team

There probably hasn't been a bigger disappointment so far than the USWNT. Brazil and Canada crashing out of the group stage are worthy mentions, but the U.S. came in as the top favorites to win it all and three-peat. Now, they're no longer the favorites, and their performances no longer make you question how much they will win by, but which game will be their last. Can they find a way to flip the switch and reclaim the throne? It's easier said than done in soccer, so let's see if the U.S. can alter its downwards trajectory.

Winner: Cinderella stories

It wouldn't be a World Cup if we didn't have a few Cinderella stories being written. Some nations that entered the tournament with small expectations ended up advancing past the group stage, punishing higher-ranked teams that failed to assemble the pieces. Nigeria, Jamaica and South Africa were the three primary examples. Despite being three nations ranked No. 40 or lower by FIFA, Nigeria (No. 40), Jamaica (No. 43) and South Africa (No. 54) each got the job done with sturdy defensive performances to move on.

Nigeria once made the quarterfinals in 1999, though that tournament featured just 16 teams. Jamaica made its Women's World Cup debut in 2019 but lost all three group games, scoring once and conceding 12 times. South Africa, like Jamaica, also made its debut in 2019 but did not win a game, scoring once and conceding eight times.

Let's see if any nation can keep making history in Oceania, with Colombia (No. 25) also looking intriguing.

Losers: Brazil, Canada

As aforementioned, Cinderella stories usually come at the cost of another country's suffering. In 2023, Nigeria and Jamaica going through spelled doom for Canada and Brazil, two top-10-ranked countries by FIFA. It goes to show that the rankings are not a be-all end-all metric, especially in shortened tournaments like the World Cup.

Canada dominated Nigeria statistically in the opener but never capitalized on its advantage in shots, shots on target and possession. After that draw, it managed a 2-1 win over Ireland before Australia won the group finale in a 4-0 rout.

Brazil also went 1-1-1 in group play. Things looked bright after a 4-0 rout of Panama, but a 2-1 loss to France and a 0-0 draw with Jamaica pushed the nation to third on points differential. Again, Brazil statistically commanded Jamaica in the group finale, but it couldn't optimize its goal-scoring chances as they arrived. It also marked the end of Marta's World Cup career, as the 37-year-old Brazilian soccer legend said she won't return in 2027.

Winner: Debut countries

The 2023 World Cup featured eight debut nations: Haiti, Morocco, Panama, Philippines, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Vietnam and Zambia. Though only Morocco made it out of the group stage, all of the debut teams had performances to be proud of and illustrated the healthiness of an expanded women's field. The Philippines, Morocco, Portugal, Zambia, Ireland and Panama all scored their first ever goals in the tournament, with the former four also recording historic wins.

On top of the statistical achievements, Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina became the first senior-level player to compete in a hijab at a major global tournament, paving the way for more broken barriers and inspiration.

All in all, the eight debutants each added their own respective flavors to the tournament and proved the women's game should keep expanding to reach new heights.