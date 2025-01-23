Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch Celtics-Clippers coverage beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
MLS

Former Premier League star Wilfried Zaha joins MLS club Charlotte

The 32-year-old spent 10 seasons in England and scored 81 league goals and 90 in all competitions.

By The Associated Press

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha was acquired by Charlotte on a loan from Turkish club Galatasaray on Wednesday until next Jan. 17.

Charlotte said it has the option to extend the loan through June 30, 2026.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Zaha will be a designated player whose compensation and acquisition cost exceed the $743,750 salary budget charge maximum.

The 32-year-old spent 10 seasons with Palace and scored 81 league goals and 90 in all competitions. He moved to Galatasaray for 2023-24 and spent the first half of this season on loan to Lyon. Zaha also played briefly for Manchester United and Cardiff.

Zaha played twice for England, then switched to Ivory Coast and has five goals in 33 international appearances for his national team.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLSsoccerEnglish Premier League
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us