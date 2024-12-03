The curtains are about to close on the U.S. women's national team's 2024 season.

After winning the first ever Concacaf W Gold Cup and claiming gold at the Paris Olympics, among other achievements, the U.S. will wrap up the year with an international friendly in Europe.

The U.S. played to a 0-0 draw Saturday against a robust England side, with the Netherlands up next in what will be another test for Emma Hayes' roster.

It will also mark the last international game for star goalie Alyssa Naeher, who will now only sport her gloves for the Chicago Red Stars.

Here's how and where to watch and stream the last USWNT game of the year:

When is the USWNT vs. Netherlands game?

The USWNT and Netherlands will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

What time is the USWNT vs. Netherlands game?

Kickoff time is slated for 2:45 p.m. ET, 11:45 a.m. PT.

Where is the USWNT vs. Netherlands game?

Ado Den Haag Stadium in the Hague, Netherlands, is the venue for the match.

Where to watch the USWNT vs. Netherlands game on TV

The USWNT vs. Netherlands game will be broadcast in English on TNT and truTV, while NBC's Universo will carry the game in Spanish.

Where to stream the USWNT vs. Netherlands game online

The USWNT-Netherlands game will be available to stream in English on Max and in Spanish on Peacock.

USWNT schedule

Following the game against the Netherlands, the USWNT's next match currently is slated for Jan. 18, 2025. It will be a friendly against Venezuela at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

