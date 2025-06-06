The U.S. men's national team has two games to prepare for the Gold Cup, the last set of competitive games before the 2026 World Cup comes to home soil.

However, Mauricio Pochettino doesn't have his best roster at his disposal. From the parallel Club World Cup to differing injuries and additional situations, key players not involved include Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Antonee Robinson and Folarin Balogun.

Pulisic wanted time off, Robinson and Sergino Dest are not fit enough and McKennie and Weah are among the players involved in the Club World Cup, also in the U.S.

In the squad are veterans Matt Turner, Tim Ream, Chris Richards and Tyler Adams, with Brian White, Jack McGlynn and Diego Luna among the in-form talents hoping to make noise for future caps.

Up first for the U.S. is a friendly versus Turkey, a nation it is 2-1-1 against all time. The teams last faced off in 2014.

Turkey is ranked as the 27th best men's international team by FIFA, with the U.S. at No. 16. Here's how to watch the game online and on TV:

When is the USMNT-Turkey game?

The U.S. and Turkey will meet on Saturday, June 7.

What time is the USMNT-Turkey game?

Kickoff time is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT-Turkey game?

The Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut is the venue for the game.

How to watch the USMNT-Turkey game on TV

The U.S.-Turkey game will be broadcast in English on TNT and truTV. NBCUniversal's Telemundo and Universo will carry the game in Spanish.

How to stream the USMNT-Turkey game online

The U.S.-Turkey game will be available to stream in English on Max. NBC's Peacock will stream the game in Spanish.

