Where to watch USMNT-Costa Rica in Gold Cup quarters: TV, stream, more

The U.S. men's national team is seeking a semifinals berth in the Gold Cup.

To do so, it will need to get past Costa Rica in the quarterfinals of a tournament that does not feature a round of 16 due to the number of teams involved.

The USMNT won all three of its group-stage games, while Costa Rica finished second in its group due to a 0-0 draw with Mexico. Costa Rica has not yet lost in the tournament, too.

Whichever nation advances will play the winner of Canada vs. Guatemala in the semis, with Mexico vs. Honduras set for the other side of the bracket.

Here's what to know to watch the USMNT-Costa Rica quarterfinal:

When is the USMNT-Costa Rica game?

The game is set for Sunday, June 29.

What time is the USMNT-Costa Rica game?

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT-Costa Rica game?

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., is the venue.

Where to watch the USMNT-Costa Rica game on TV

The USMNT-Costa Rica game will be broadcast in English on Fox. Univision and TUDN will air the game in Spanish.

Where to stream the USMNT-Costa Rica game online

The game will be available to stream on FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports mobile app in English. Univision and TUDN will carry the game in Spanish on its respective platforms.

