Where to watch Mexico-Honduras in Gold Cup semifinals: TV, stream, more

Mexico is one step closer to adding to its Gold Cup glory.

El Tri will take on Honduras in the second semifinal matchup following the U.S. men's national team vs. Guatemala contest.

Mexico finished first in its group with one goalless tie to Costa Rica before eliminating tournament guests Saudi Arabia 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

Honduras finished second in its group behind Canada, which fell in the quarterfinals to Guatemala. Los Catrachos then upset Panama 1-1 (5-4 penalties) in the quarterfinals to continue its quest. Honduras' best finish was as runner-ups in the first ever 1991 edition, losing to the USMNT 0-0 (4-3 penalties).

El Tri on the other hand are defending champions from 2023 and have the most wins in the tournament of all time with nine.

Here's what to know to catch the action between Mexico and Honduras:

When is the Mexico-Honduras game?

Mexico and Honduras will meet on Wednesday, July 2.

What time is the Mexico-Honduras game?

Kickoff time is set for 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT.

Where is the Mexico-Honduras game?

Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, is the venue for the game.

Where to watch the Mexico-Honduras game on TV

The game will be broadcast in English on FS1. TUDN and Univision will air the game in Spanish.

Where to stream the Mexico-Honduras game online

The game will be available to stream in English on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports mobile app. TUDN and Univision will carry the game in Spanish on their respective platforms.

When is the Gold Cup final?

The final from NRG Stadium in Houston is slated for Sunday, July 6, at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT.

