Where to watch Inter Miami-PSG in Club World Cup: TV, stream, more

Some of the best teams in the world are facing off in the Club World Cup knockout rounds.

The round of 16 is underway, and Major League Soccer's last team standing is facing a major uphill climb.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami finished second in Group A after blowing a 2-0 lead to tie Palmeiras 2-2, setting the stage for a matchup against Paris Saint-Germain, the Group B winners.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

PSG is one of the favorites to win it all due to their recent Champions League victory and bevy of talent across the pitch and on the bench. Ballon d'Or candidate Ousmane Dembele has played limited minutes as he nurses an injury.

The added storyline in this matchup features Messi playing against his former team for the first time, as he left PSG on a rather sour note in 2023.

Here's where to watch the highly anticipated contest between Miami and PSG:

When is the Inter Miami-PSG game?

Miami and PSG will meet on Sunday, June 29.

What time is the Inter Miami-PSG game?

Kickoff time is set for 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT.

Where is the Inter Miami-PSG game?

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is the venue for the action.

Where to watch the Inter Miami-PSG game online, on TV

The Miami-PSG game will be available to watch on TV and stream online on DAZN for free, which is the exclusive broadcast partner of the tournament.

What does the future of the MLS look like once Lionel Messi leaves?