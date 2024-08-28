When is the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League draw? What to know for new format

It wasn't that long ago when Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund for its 15th UEFA Champions League title.

Now equipped with star forward Kylian Mbappé, who left on a free transfer from French side Paris Saint-Germain, the Spanish giants are well-positioned to push for a 16th triumph.

But doing so will require succeeding through some new hurdles, as the format of this year's competition is different.

Here's what to know about the 2024-25 Champions League:

What is the new Champions League format?

The new format will no longer put 32 teams in groups of four, where each team plays six games -- once at home against an opponent and once away -- where the top-two finishers advance to the knockout rounds.

Instead, there will be 36 teams playing eight matches each, league style. Teams will now play eight different teams, with four of those matches at home and four away. How those matches are drawn is based on seeding pots from the recently finished season.

From there, the top eight teams with the most points will automatically qualify to the round of 16. Teams ranked nine through 24 will compete in two-legged knockout rounds to grab a spot, while anyone at No. 25 or below will be eliminated. No teams will drop to the Europa League.

The knockout rounds are the same as years past.

How many teams are in the Champions League?

The new format will see 36 teams involved, an increase of four from prior competitions.

Among them include Real Madrid and Barcelona from La Liga, Manchester City and Arsenal from the Premier League, Inter and Milan from Serie A and Bayern Munich and Leverkusen from the Bundesliga, among many more.

The full list can be viewed here as more teams punch their tickets via qualifying rounds.

When is the Champions League draw?

The draw for the new format is slated for Thursday, Aug. 29.

What time is the Champions League draw?

The draw is expected to start at 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT.

How to watch the Champions League draw

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the draw on Paramount+.

When are the Champions League games in 2024-25?

Here are the dates for when games will be played, both in the league and knockout rounds:

Matchday 1 : September 17-19

: September 17-19 Matchday 2 : October 1-2

: October 1-2 Matchday 3 : October 22-23

: October 22-23 Matchday 4 : November 5-6

: November 5-6 Matchday 5 : November 26-27

: November 26-27 Matchday 6 : December 10-11

: December 10-11 Matchday 7 : Jan. 21-22, 2025

: Jan. 21-22, 2025 Matchday 8 : Jan. 29, 2025

: Jan. 29, 2025 Knockout round playoffs draw : Jan. 31, 2025

: Jan. 31, 2025 Knockout round playoffs : Feb. 11-12 and 18-19, 2025

: Feb. 11-12 and 18-19, 2025 Round of 16, quarterfinal and semifinal draws: Feb. 21, 2025

When and where is the 2025 Champions League Final?

The final is slated for Saturday, May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany.