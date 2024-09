USWNT's Croix Bethune suffers season-ending knee injury after throwing ceremonial pitch

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 28: United States Olympian Croix Bethune throws out the first pitch before the game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at Nationals Park on August 28, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Washington Spirit rookie midfielder Croix Bethune will miss the rest of the season for the National Women's Soccer League club after apparently suffering a knee injury last week while throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Washington Nationals game.

The Spirit said Wednesday that Bethune, who was part of the U.S. Olympic team that won the gold medal in Paris last month, suffered a torn meniscus “away from training” and won't play again in 2024 while she rehabs the injury.

The 23-year-old Bethune did not travel with the team for last Sunday's 1-1 draw at San Diego.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“She had a problem making the first pitch in the baseball game," Spirit coach Jonatan Giráldez said after the match. “She is not going to be available this season. It is part of life. You have to keep going.”

very cool moment 🥇@CroixBethune threw out the first pitch at the @Nationals' game tonight! pic.twitter.com/C4MIWzsLLW — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) August 29, 2024

Bethune, the third overall pick in the NWSL draft, has five goals and 10 assists in 17 games.

She was honored alongside Spirit teammates and fellow Olympians Trinity Rodman, Casey Krueger and Hal Hershfelt before the Nationals hosted the New York Yankees on Aug. 28. She appeared to grimace slightly while walking off the mound after making the pitch.