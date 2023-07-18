USWNT to play South Africa twice in post-World Cup friendlies

The 2023 FIFA World Cup is about to commence, but we already know who the U.S. women's national team will meet first following the conclusion of the tournament on Aug. 20.

The USWNT announced its first two friendlies that will transpire in September a month after the World Cup.

Both games will see the Gals take on South Africa, a team nicknamed "Banyana Banyana" that translates to "the Girls."

𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧! ⚽️



🇺🇸 USA vs South Africa 🇿🇦

📆 Sept. 21

🏟️ TQL Stadium, Cincinnati



🇺🇸 USA vs South Africa 🇿🇦

📆 Sept. 24

🏟️ Solider Field, Chicago



Full Details » https://t.co/Rsw5uc5ngG pic.twitter.com/7wofPJ4xYq — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) July 14, 2023

The first friendly will occur on Friday, Sept. 21 at TQL Stadium, home of MLS side FC Cincinnati. Kick-off time will be slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Then the two nations will meet again on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears. Kick-off time for that fixture is slated for 5:30 p.m. ET.

South Africa, ranked the No. 54 women's team by FIFA, will also be competing in the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. It will duke it out against Argentina, Sweden and Italy in a stacked Group G.

May of 2019 marked the last time the USWNT faced South Africa, which resulted in a 3-0 win for the former in Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Both games will be broadcast on TNT in English and Universo in Spanish. Peacock will live stream the games in Spanish.