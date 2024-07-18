The 2024 Copa America was supposed to be a chance for the U.S. men's national team and Mexico to make noise ahead of the 2026 World Cup each nation is hosting.

Instead, it turned out to be embarrassments for both.

El Tri crashed out of the group stage first, finishing third behind Venezuela and Ecuador in a twist.

Even more shocking was the USMNT collapsing in the final two group games, also ending up eliminated early. It eventually culminated in head coach Gregg Berhalter getting sacked.

So, here's what to know about each country's FIFA ranking that was updated by the organization on July 18:

How are the FIFA rankings calculated?

For both the men's and women's international teams, FIFA ranks each based on the Elo Model, which adds or subtracts points for matches to or from a team's current point tally.

Those are based off the following factors:

Relative team strength

Match importance

Match result

Expected match result

What is Mexico's FIFA ranking?

El Tri is now the No. 17-ranked men's team in the world as of July 18. They dropped two spots from the last edition.

What is the USMNT's FIFA ranking?

The USMNT is now the No. 16-ranked men's team in the world as of July 18. It dropped five spots from the last edition.

Who is the best men's team in FIFA's ranking?

Argentina still holds the top spot as of July 18 following a Copa America run in which it won all seven games en route to hoisting the trophy.

France, Spain, England and Brazil round out the top five.

When is the next FIFA ranking update?

The next FIFA update for the men's teams is slated for Wednesday, Sept. 18.