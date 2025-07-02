Where to watch USMNT-Guatemala in Gold Cup semifinals: TV, stream and more

The U.S. men's national team is one step away from returning to the Gold Cup final.

After NYCFC goalie Matt Freese stepped up by saving three penalties in a shootout win vs. Costa Rica in the quarterfinals Sunday, the U.S. will meet Guatemala in the semifinals.

The U.S. has not lost or tied in this Gold Cup run, but it needed to come from behind and stay sharp mentally in the shootout vs. Costa Rica with essentially a brand-new squad under Mauricio Pochettino.

But Guatemala, the 106th-ranked nation by FIFA, is the biggest underdog alive after eliminating Canada via penalties in the quarterfinals.

So, can the U.S. secure a spot in the final, where either Mexico or Honduras will be the opponent? The U.S. lost to underdogs Panama in a penalty shootout in the 2023 semifinals after beating Mexico 1-0 in the 2021 final.

Or will Los Chapines add another Concacaf giant to its list of upsets?

Here's what to know to catch the USMNT-Guatemala Gold Cup semifinal:

When is the USMNT-Guatemala game?

The USMNT-Guatemala game is set for Wednesday, July 2.

What time is the USMNT-Guatemala game?

Kickoff time is set for 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT-Guatemala game?

Energizer Park in St. Louis is the venue for the fixture.

Where to watch USMNT-Guatemala on TV

The game will be broadcast in English on Fox. TUDN and Univision will air the game in Spanish.

Where to stream the USMNT-Guatemala game online

The game will be available to stream in English on Fox. TUDN and Univision will carry the game in Spanish on their respective platforms.

When is the Gold Cup final?

The final from NRG Stadium in Houston is slated for Sunday, July 6, at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT.

