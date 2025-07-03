USMNT advances to Gold Cup final after 2-1 win vs. Guatemala

The U.S. men's national team will compete in the Gold Cup final.

Real Salt Lake rising star Diego Luna scored a brace within the first 15 minutes to secure the USMNT's 2-1 semifinal win over Guatemala in St. Louis on Wednesday.

Luna, 21, opened the scoring in just the fourth minute, latching onto a rebound and tucking it home with his weaker left foot.

Luca with a rip. Luna with the finish.



A STATEMENT START! pic.twitter.com/fHWavAjd9u — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) July 2, 2025

But the California native wasn't done early.

In the 15th minute, he dribbled inside from the left after Malik Tillman's switch of play and brilliantly drilled it home to the bottom left.

Diego Luna is certified DYNAMITE! 🧨



A FIRST HALF BRACE FOR M🌕🌕N MAN! pic.twitter.com/UeTNUQjkgP — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) July 2, 2025

But the U.S. seemed to take its foot off the gas from there, allowing Guatemala to have more of the ball while sitting back and attempting to play off transitions.

While Luna looked threatening whenever he had it, the U.S. oftentimes couldn't bring the ball up the pitch with striker Patrick Agyemang. Despite his recent purple patch, Agyemang's technical insecurities came to light against a team he should've been imposing himself against.

The USMNT's passive play allowed Guatemala to pull one back late for inspiration. In the 80th minute, 18-year-old Montreal midfielder Olger Escobar took control of an incoming ball and rolled it past recent penalty hero Matt Freese.

The U.S. held on as it got intense between the players on the pitch, though Guatemala will feel like it could have done more to put the pressure on.

Possession was nearly even with Guatemala holding the majority at 51%. Guatemala also generated 1.32 expected goals, via FotMob. The U.S. eventually pulled in front at 1.76 despite Guatemala's advantage for most of the contest.

Guatemala got off 20 shots to 12 for the U.S., but both teams missed two big chances apiece. The margins favored the U.S., but it could've been a more comfortable victory for the Stars and Stripes had they been more aggressive following Luna's second goal.

The U.S. in the 2023 Gold Cup fell to Panama in the semifinals, losing in a penalty shootout. Mexico went on to win that final to secure its record-extending ninth Gold Cup win, with the U.S. still at seven after last winning it in 2021.

Mexico and Honduras is the other semifinal matchup, so the U.S. can scout its opponent and rest knowing it will be competing for the prize.

The final in Houston on Sunday, July 6, is set for 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT.

