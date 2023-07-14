USMNT, FC Dallas defender Justin Che transfers to Denmark's Brøndby

Defender Justin Che transferred Friday from Dallas of Major League Soccer to the Danish team Brøndby.

The 19-year-old made his Dallas debut on June 23, 2021, following a loan to Bayern Munich's second team. He played in 15 games for Dallas that season, then was loaned to Hoffenheim in January 2022.

Che made substitute appearances against Hertha Berlin on March 19 and Borussia Mönchengladbach on May 14. His only game in 2022-23 was a substitute appearance in the German Cup's round of 16 match against RB Leipzig on Feb. 1.

Che was on the U.S. team at this year's Under-20 World Cup.