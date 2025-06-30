USMNT survives penalties, beats Costa Rica to advance to Gold Cup semifinals

Welcome to the memory books, Matt Freese.

The U.S. men's national team survived a major scare, beating Costa Rica 2-2 (4-3 penalties) in the Gold Cup quarterfinals Sunday in Minneapolis to move onto the semifinals.

Freese saved three of Los Ticos' attempts before substitute striker Damion Downs sent the U.S. through to the next round.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

ANOTHER SAVE FOR FREESE!!!



🇨🇷: ✅❌✅✅❌❌

🇺🇸: ✅✅❌✅❌ pic.twitter.com/upFLmCCBCy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2025

Costa Rica scored in the 12th minute when Francisco Calvo converted a penalty, stemming from U.S. left-back Max Arfsten making a poor tackle attempt on the edge of the box. Freese went the right way, but didn't have enough to save it.

The U.S. thought it had an easy lifeline in the 37th minute when Malik Tillman was fouled in the box. After VAR review, it was deemed that Tillman was dangerously brought down for a penalty, but no card was issued for the studs-up tackle.

However, Tillman sent his penalty to the left post despite sending Keylor Navas the wrong way.

But right before halftime, Arfsten made up for his earlier error and got an assist through Diego Luna's goal in the 43rd minute, which benefitted from a heavy deflection.

Then right after halftime, Arfsten more than compensated for his giveaway by slotting home a goal in the 47th minute, as Tillman got the assist to make up for his penalty miss. It marked Arfsten's first international goal.

MAX ARFSTEN PUTS THE @USMNT ON TOP 🔝🇺🇸



What a time to score your first international goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5wBNKnOG8E — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2025

The U.S. seemed to be in cruise control from there, seeking a third goal to bury Costa Rica. But a clear-cut chance never came, and Costa Rica took advantage once again on a counter attack.

Alonso Martinez of NYCFC tucked home a cutback cross from Carlos Mora in the 71st minute, just the nation's second shot on target of the half.

With neither nation finding the winner in a more open contest, the game went straight to penalties rather than an extra 30 minutes.

In the shootout, Tyler Adams and Tillman converted before Sebastian Berhalter, son of former U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, missed. Right-back Alex Freeman curved home the fourth, but left-back John Tolkin couldn't bury the fifth and possible game-winner. Downs sent the U.S. through on the sixth try.

Freese saved Costa Rica's second, fifth, sixth attempts in what will become the 26-year-old's breakout performance on the national stage. Freese essentially went the right way every single time, even if some fell short.

The U.S. will now play Guatemala in the semifinals on Wednesday, July 2 at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri.

Guatemala knocked out Concacaf giants Canada in a penalty shootout win of its own, so the U.S. will be tested by a nation that prioritizes grit and teamwork. The U.S. in the 2023 Gold Cup fell to Panama in the semifinals via penalty shootout.

Mauricio Pochettino is an Argentine soccer manager who has taken over the head job of the United States men’s national soccer team vacated by Greg Berhalter. Here are five things you may not know about Pochettino as he prepares to don the red, white and blue.