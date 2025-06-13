USMNT's Christian Pulisic responds to criticism after skipping Gold Cup

American star Christian Pulisic says while he decided to skip the CONCACAF Gold Cup, U.S. coaches turned down his offer to play in friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland because they wanted one roster for all games.

“You can talk about my performances, whatever you want, but to question my commitment especially toward the national team, in my opinion that’s way out of line,” Pulisic said during an interview with former U.S. players Tony Meola, Jimmy Conrad and Charlie Davis on a CBS Sports Golazo podcast released Thursday.

Pulisic played about 120 games for AC Milan and the U.S. over the past two seasons.

“Toward the second half and toward the end of the season, hey, my body just started talking to me and my mind and then I started to think what is best and — what is going to be best for me leading into next year and going into the World Cup,” he said. "Was that to play eight more games and then get no rest at all, go straight into preseason and then grind another year and then go straight into the World Cup? That's not what I thought was best for my body.”

Ahead of their Gold Cup opener against Trinidad and Tobago this Sunday, the U.S. lost to Turkey 2-1 last weekend and to Switzerland 4-0 on Tuesday, giving the Americans their first four-game losing streak since 2007.

“I did want to be a part of at least the two friendlies. I did speak with the coaches and I asked and I wanted to be part of the team in whatever capacity I could and they said no," Pulisic said. "They said they only wanted one roster and that’s the coach’s decision. I fully respect that. I didn’t understand it, but it is what it is.”

Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard have been critical of regulars not being on the current roster.

“It is tough because I looked up to those guys growing up, Pulisic said. "Some of these guys are my idols and I respect them so much as players.”

“Some of them, as well, even privately the way they can — the way they talk to me and clearly want to show support and be your friend and everything and then it goes and they say something slightly different publicly," he added. “Does it hurt me? Am I surprised by it? I don’t know, not really. People are always going to have their opinions but in the end I’m focused on how can I better myself.”

Pulisic rejected some of the criticism aimed at the U.S. following losses to Panama and Canada in March at the CONCACAF Nations League final four.

“I didn’t come out of that feeling like we were a weak team or performed really poorly,” he said. “The only other thing that does frustrate me is this narrative that people want to create, that it’s that we don’t care, that’s it's a commitment and stuff like that. That’s something that in my opinion it can just be kind of a lazy take.”

“Just to say always, 'These guys don’t care, bring guys that have pride,'” he added, “that’s just not — that’s not really the answer, in my opinion. There’s a lot more to a soccer game that you need to do to win than just to care, and I think a lot of us care.”

Pulisic watched Tuesday's loss to Switzerland from afar,

“It’s hard to watch. The results have been tough, for sure,” he said. “There’s still a lot of promising things that we can take from it. Going into the Gold Cup, I still think we can be excited and want to support this team. In these games, there’s been some changes, some new faces, and it’s not easy for those type of guys to step in and do an amazing job and expect great results right away.”

Pulisic laughed when Davies pointed out Massimiliano Allegri will be his 13th team coach (counting Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard twice).

“Someone said I'm the problem," Pulisic said.

