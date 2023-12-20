Turkish soccer game suspended after team pulls players off field to protest referee decision

ISTANBUL, TURKEY- DECEMBER 19: Istanbulspor Club President Ecmel Faik Sarıalioğlu disagreed with referee’s decision and pulled the team off the pitch in the 2nd half on December 19, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. Istanbulspor and Trabzonspor faced each other in the 17th week of the Trendyol Super League.(Photo by Serkan Hacioglu/ dia images via Getty Images)

The president of a Turkish soccer team ordered his players to leave the field in protest of an officiating decision during a game Tuesday, just over a week after a referee was punched in the face.

Halil Umut Meler had been attacked on the pitch last Monday after a 1-1 draw in a Super Lig game between Caykur Rizespor and MKE Ankaragucu. Faruk Koca, who was president of Ankaragucu, resigned and was banned by the Turkish Football Federation for punching Meler.

The top-flight returned to action Tuesday and this time was in the spotlight for a match between Istanbulspor and Trabzonspor.

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that Istanbulspor president Ecmel Faik Sarialioglu came to the field and ordered his players off in the 73rd minute. He was upset that the referee did not call a penalty before Paul Onuachu scored to give Trabzonspor a 2-1 lead at Necmi Kadıoglu Stadium.

“Despite attempts by Trabzonspor’s president Ertugrul Dogan and several Istanbulspor players to convince Sarıalioglu to resume the match, Istanbulspor abandoned the field,” Anadolu reported.

The game was then suspended. The Turkish federation will make a decision about the match.

