Trinity Rodman's late goals sees USWNT beat Wales in World Cup send-off match

The U.S. women's national team will go to the 2023 FIFA World Cup with momentum on their side.

The Gals took on Wales in a send-off match on Sunday at PayPal Park, home of the San Jose Earthquakes, and triumphed 2-0 thanks to a Trinity Rodman brace.

Vlatko Andonovski started with a 4-3-3 shape as Gemme Grainger set up Wales, the No. 30-ranked team by FIFA, in a deep 4-2-3-1. The U.S. played on the front foot throughout the contest but lacked sharpness and chemistry in front of goal in the first half.

The front three comprising left winger Alyssa Thompson, striker Alex Morgan and right winger Sophia Smith were active, especially down the flanks where Wales conceded space, but the best chances early on came via set pieces.

A 43rd-minute free kick towards Ashley Sanchez showed promise, but the backdoor header ultimately went over the bar.

Andonovski then made one change at halftime, swapping Morgan for Trinity Rodman. It eventually turned out to be the difference maker.

In the 76th minute, midfielder Lynn Williams delivered a superb weighted through ball towards Smith running down the left flank, breaking the Welsh defensive line. Smith drew out goalkeeper Olivia Clark from her net, then unselfishly squared it to her right to Rodman for the finish.

But Rodman had another goal in her, and this one was a beauty.

After seeing multiple blocked shots in the 87th minute, Rodman managed to win the ball near the penalty box for the U.S., then curled a strike towards the top right corner that gave Clark no chance at a save.

Though the score line didn't indicate it, Rodman's goals capped off a dominant display for the U.S. even though the sharpness and energy levels weren't always high.

The USWNT recorded 22 shots that saw seven hit the target, whereas Wales only mustered two. None hit the target. The U.S. also controlled possession 72% of the time to Wales' 28%.

Wales also completed a lackluster 49% of its 220 attempted passes, so the USWNT's defensive performance should be lauded as they allowed very little danger to occur on their end.

The U.S. will next open group play at the World Cup against Vietnam on Friday, July 21. Kick-off time is slated for 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT.