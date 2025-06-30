Talent development for the U.S. men's national team since the 2022 World Cup has been an issue.

Former star USMNT forward Clint Dempsey would agree, saying the levels "could be better" and that current key players "need to feel uncomfortable that their spot is just not guaranteed."

With the 2026 World Cup now under a year away, time is ticking for head coach Mauricio Pochettino and Co. to build a more compelling roster that fell short in the round of 16 in Qatar. vs. the Netherlands.

So, how can the U.S. improve on its development shortcomings? Fellow USMNT icon Tim Howard is taking it on by partnering with Spanish giant Real Madrid and global health leader Abbott.

The Abbott Dream Team program is hosting tryouts in the U.S. this summer in search of the next crop of stars. The program has set up locations in Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Chicago and Los Angeles, where men's and women's players from ages 18-19 can showcase their talent in front of Madrid coaches.

But only 11 players will be selected to travel to Spain and train at Ciudad Real Madrid. Howard provided tips on how to stand out.

"The advice is 'How badly do you want it?'" Howard told NBCUniversal Local. "If you want it bad enough, you will push yourself. You will deal with the highs and lows because with any sort of competition there's going to be success and failure. How you deal with that, how maturely and how mentally tough can you be to deal with that, those are the players that are going to rise to the top."

One position the U.S. is struggling with since the 2022 World Cup is between the sticks. Entering Qatar, former New England Revolution No. 1 Matt Turner gained significant momentum after signing for Premier League giants Arsenal.

After exhibiting long-term GK1 potential for the U.S., Turner left Arsenal to be a regular starter elsewhere. However, he lost his form and rhythm with fellow Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, and another move this summer is likely.

With the hole at goalie, what skills should young prospects focus on as the game shifts to ball-playing keepers who can distribute with their hands and feet at elite rates? Howard offered his insight.

"Ultimately the position is rooted in the fact that of whether you can save the ball or not and how often you can do that," Howard said.

He added that he's seeing young goalkeepers balance trying to play with flair and do "the magical things that look great" while doing the basics. What traits are those specifically?

"Playing big, looking big, making saves that keep your team in the game," Howard said. "You're not going to make every save, but the goalkeepers who can play big...and allow their team to get away with certain mistakes, those are important."

Agility, energy and a calm exuberance are also featured traits in the best young goalies, Howard added.

Turner's drop in form is part of a multi-part problem. The U.S. just hasn't done enough to establish a reliable goalkeeping setup since Qatar.

"Goalkeeping coaching at this stage in America is pretty poor across the board," Howard said. "It might speak to the fact that so many of these young goalkeepers aren't getting the traditional fundamental skills. They're spending equal amounts of time on the ball."

Howard explained that goalkeepers of the past focused on more shot-stopping opportunities in practice, which also emphasized repetition. Playing big, looking big and making saves. But that's been replaced by more reps with ball-playing scenarios using feet.

As it remains to be seen of whether Turner can bounce back before the World Cup, who else should Pochettino consider for the tournament? While Turner was called up for the Gold Cup, New York City goalie Matt Freese has been the starter and Chris Brady of the Chicago Fire rounded out the three selectees.

If Howard had to pick three goalies to take if the World Cup started this summer, who's going?

"For certain, Zack Steffen and Matt Turner," Howard said.

Patrick Schulte of the Columbus Crew and Freese were the next two names Howard likes for the third spot, eventually landing on the 24-year-old Schulte. How Freese performs following his Gold Cup breakout will be worth monitoring.

Outside of goalies, Howard thinks Charlotte striker Patrick Agyemang and Vancouver Whitecaps attacking midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, son of former U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, have impressed under Pochettino to potentially earn a spot in the World Cup. But time is tight.

"There's only a real short window now post-Gold Cup to show what you have," Howard said. "At a certain point, Pochettino is gonna have to start tweaking things. There's not going to be a lot of opportunities for what we normally see [new call ups].

"Time is of the essence...when I look at the Gold Cup right now, these guys who are performing should get more opportunities as we get into the fall."

Combining the new blood who are breaking out alongside U.S. stars and veterans like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards, Sergino Dest and more, it is possible for the team to go beyond the round of 16 this time?

Howard said it is possible, but there's an important ingredient to a deep run beyond the last 16 missing for the U.S.

"You're going to have to have a signature win, probably have to have two," Howard said as Pochettino is still seeking his first with the U.S. "...I do think on their best day with their best players all pulling in the right direction, they're a tough out for bigger teams. So, we'll see, but right now the jury is out."

