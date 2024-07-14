‘It's never coming home': Fans react to Spain-England Euro final

Will it ever come home?

The England men's soccer team once again went trophy-less in a major international tournament, falling to Spain 2-1 in the Euro 2024 Final.

It marked Spain's fourth Euro win, the most by any nation of all time. For England, though, its wait persisted.

The Three Lions last won a major tournament in 1966, when they beat West Germany 4-2 in the World Cup final. They came close to a Euro trophy in 2021, but lost to Italy via a penalty shootout.

Here are some of the best reactions from the final:

Everyone has had to accommodate Foden in this team.



—Kane playing without his signature runner

—Jude Bellingham forced to play LW

—Saka has been forced to play wingback



All for nothing. A tournament wasted on proving a 2nd-tier talent. — AI (@nonewthing) July 14, 2024

Going to be honest, Cole Palmer has done more in the few minutes than players who were on the pitch for the previous 60 odd minutes, Phil Foden has contributed nothing all throughout the Euros. — Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) July 14, 2024

Jude Bellingham let his frustration out at full-time. 😡 pic.twitter.com/uAduz7jB7l — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) July 14, 2024

Nico Williams' game by numbers vs. England:



62 touches

10 crosses

7x possession won

3 chances created

3 touches in opp. box

3 shots

1 shot on target

1 goal



The second youngest goalscorer in a men's EUROs final. ⚽️#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/ZbZ8r7EhzW — Play Squawka Selector for Free (@Squawka_Live) July 14, 2024

Lamine Yamal's game by numbers vs. England:



100% shot accuracy (2/2)

48 touches

19 passes in final third

7 touches in opp. box

6 crosses

3 chances created

2 duels won

1 tackle

1 assist



What a tournament. 👏#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/xmcFA4kHyg — Play Squawka Selector for Free (@Squawka_Live) July 14, 2024

The wait for a first career team trophy continues.. pic.twitter.com/fdhxLB1QTm — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 14, 2024

Harry Kane’s bad luck in finals 😕



▪️Lost 2 Carabao Cup finals

▪Lost the UCL final

▪Lost Euros 2020 final

▪Lost the German Super Cup

▪Lost the Bundesliga with Bayern after 12 years

▪Lost Euros 2024 final



Heartbreak 💔 pic.twitter.com/3Yoe8I0zHS — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 14, 2024

Southgate with another tournament where the pundits will say he’s done a good job but there isn’t a single victory or performance of note that’s above the bare minimum for this level of talent. Get rid. Move on. — JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) July 14, 2024

Bukayo Saka played at RW, RWB and LB for England at these Euros. He never complained. Played with a smile. Scored a stunner against Switzerland.



England's player of the tournament ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1iK5okGxbv — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 14, 2024

No Trent, no trophy — Stephen Tries (@StephenTries) July 14, 2024

A passive coach in terms of off-ball shape and a bad positional defender (defending is a lot more than speed). This combination led to England’s demise. pic.twitter.com/DI251CPlVX — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) July 14, 2024

The best passing right-back of all-time was dropped in favour of a guy who runs quick up and down in a straight line and has bad positional awareness as a defender. This is English heritage. — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) July 14, 2024

Gareth Southgate is now the only manager to have lost two finals in the history of the Euros 😐 pic.twitter.com/gHuGb5wLFB — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 14, 2024

Following the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, the next major tournament will be the 2026 World Cup, which will be based in the United States.