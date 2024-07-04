The San Diego Wave are calling accusations made by a former employee on social media “inaccurate and defamatory.”

Brittany Alvarado, who says she is a former video and creative manger for the team, called on the National Women's Soccer League to remove team President Jill Ellis, the former coach of the U.S. women's national team.

She cited a poor work environment that was discriminatory that took a toll on her mental health in a lengthy post on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Wave issued a statement Wednesday that said the team “has been made aware of a recent social media post by a former employee that contains inaccurate and defamatory statements about the club.”

The Wave went on to say it was looking into possible legal avenues available to address the matter.

Wave forward Alex Morgan also put out a statement on social media Wednesday night that said she was disappointment by the reports.

“As players, we have worked hard to build a team that is surrounded by an inclusive, positive and safe environment,” Morgan said in the post. “But it’s important to me that we are creating that environment for both players AND staff throughout the entire organization. Equity in the workplace is something I have and will continue to advocate for.”

She added that she was proud of what the Wave had built but that there was more work to be done.

