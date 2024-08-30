Winners, losers from 2024-25 Premier League summer transfer window

The marquee transfer window period is about to close in top European leagues Friday.

In the Premier League, specifically, the highly anticipated summer window will slam shut at 6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT. Teams will have until then to submit any paperwork to complete transfers, whether they are outgoing moves or incomings.

As usual in the summer, countless moves were made as Premier League sides looked to stock up to push for the best possible finish, whether that's involving the title race, European competition places or, simply, avoiding one of the three relegation spots.

Though there are still moves to be made on deadline day, let's analyze the winners and losers of the summer window in no particular order:

*All transfer fees in euros via Transfermarkt

WINNER: Brighton & Hove Albion

Talk about Premier League spending power. Brighton have already spent a massive 231 million-plus euros as it looks to bounce back into a European competition spot under new manager Fabian Hurzeler. The 31-year-old has impressively been able to land players like CF/AM Georginio Rutter (46.7 million), RW Yankuba Minteh (35 million), DM Mats Wieffer (32 million), RW Brajan Gruda (31.5 million), LB/RB Ferdi Kadioglu (30 million) and CM Matt O'Riley (29.5 million).

And that's not even all the incomings. The Seagulls' biggest sale was striker Denis Undav to Stuttgart for 26.7 million, so they essentially spent like a big-six club. Though the signings aren't exactly at the levels required just yet, they very well could be worth so much more if Hurzeler jells the team fast enough before they start seeking moves elsewhere.

For now, Brighton, who started the season 2-for-2 with wins, are winners.

LOSER: Arsenal

How Arsenal will ultimately be judged here is if they land one more key player: a forward. They already signed young goalie Tommy Setford, though he's most likely heading for academy minutes, while bringing in LB Riccardo Calafiori (45 million), who's basically the left-footed version of Ben White, and CM Mikel Merino (32 million), a left-sided center-midfielder they didn't have last season.

But by not signing a versatile forward, the other business might not matter. Bukayo Saka has played heavy minutes at right wing with no proper backup for two years plus now, with fellow academy graduate Reiss Nelson, based on Mikel Arteta's selections, not up to quality. Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz are the other attacking options, while Gabriel Jesus can also play all three positions but has fitness issues.

A goalkeeper, like Bournemouth's Neto or Espanyol's Joan Garcia, is also on the way with Aaron Ramsdale leaving, but a forward is a must.

WINNER: Liverpool

With Arne Slot taking over from Jurgen Klopp's successful tenure, Liverpool didn't make any signings until the recent few days. The first is rising goalie Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia for 30 million, who will stay at the Spanish club on loan for a season before eventually replacing star Brazilian Alisson. Then came the more stunning one, which was Federico Chiesa from Juventus for 12 million.

To land a player of Chiesa's quality and resume at that price is nothing short of astute business, as he can also allow Mohamed Salah rest due to his ability to play across the frontline. The Reds may be short a center-back, but Slot has a decent squad that could challenge for the league title while also returning to the Champions League.

LOSER: Newcastle

A year after being in the Champions League and falling in the league table, Newcastle could be in for a similar season with a potential second consecutive drop a possibility. Eddie Howe's Saudi Arabia-backed side have only really bought GK Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest for 23.6 million and CF William Osula from Sheffield United for 11.6 million. Former Bournemouth CB Lloyd Kelly also arrived on a free transfer.

Newcastle will have to rely on key players staying healthy, which wasn't the case last year, to push again for a European spot. If they continue to struggle for another season, it wouldn't be surprising if CF Alexander Isak, LW Anthony Gordon and CM Bruno Guimaraes, among others, seek moves elsewhere.

WINNER: Aston Villa

A former Champions League winner returned to the famous competition after a fourth-place finish last season. Veteran manager Unai Emery then added more depth to allow his side to compete on both fronts, adding CM/DM Amadou Onana (59.3 million), LB Ian Maatsen (44.5 million), LW Jaden Philogene (16 million), CM/DM Enzo Barrenechea (8 million) and CM Ross Barkley (5.9 million).

That quality should be good enough in the Premier League, though it'll be a different level in the Champions League. Losing RW Moussa Diaby to a Saudi Arabian side and DM Douglas Luiz to Juventus does hurt, so it'll be interesting to see how Emery manages his players throughout.

Honorable mentions

Manchester City: It's hard to classify them as either, but RW Savinho looks the part while CM Ilkay Gundogan is an obvious plus signing. It'll be interesting to see how they fare without Julian Alvarez, who went to Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United: The Red Devils spent over 160 million, backing Erik ten Hag even more. CBs Leny Yoro and Matthijs De Ligt came in, supported by RB Noussair Mazraoui and CF Joshua Zirkzee. The fits may be a question, but it's top four or bust now.

Tottenham: It's also top four or bust for Ange Postecoglou's side, which added ST Dominic Solanke (64.3 million), CM Archie Gray (41.25 million), LW Wilson Odobert (29.3 million) and CM/AM Lucas Bergvall (10 million).