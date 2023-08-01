Premier League meets ‘Barbie'? Fulham's new pink kit draws amusing reactions

The "Barbie" craze seemingly has spread to the English Premier League.
Fulham, a Premier League club based in London along the north bank of the River Thames, unveiled their new away kit designed by adidas on Tuesday.
Usually a club that releases kits based around black, white and red -- their crest colors -- the new colorway for the away design caught fans' attentions. It's fully pink with the adidas logo, team crest and shoulder stripes in black. And players Harry Wilson, Joao Palhinha and Kenny Tete all modeled it in front of a pool.
Fans quickly tied the kit's release with the hit movie "Barbie" that stars Margot Robbie, who had said in an interview with BBC's "Match of the Day" in 2018 that she "pledged her allegiance" to Fulham since her husband is also a supporter.
Fulham's statement on the release said the "modern shock-pink design builds on the popularity of Fulham’s training wear from recent seasons." But the soccer spectrum couldn't help but connect the dots.
Here are some of the best reactions fans posted on "X" -- formerly known as Twitter:
Soccer
Some fans also pointed out that Fulham may have fumbled a prime marketing opportunity by launching the kit almost two weeks after the movie's initial release:
Fulham finished the 2022-23 campaign as one of the top surprises in the Premier League. They had just promoted from the EFL Championship the same year and collected 52 points to end the campaign in 10th place, three spots away from their best ever seventh-place finish in 2008-09.