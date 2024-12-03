Have the New York Red Bulls won the MLS Cup before? What to know

Somehow, someway, the New York Red Bulls have pulled off incredible magic.

Starting in the postseason bracket as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Red Bulls eliminated No. 2 Columbus Crew, also the reigning MLS Cup champions, in a 2-0 first round series sweep.

They then took down No. 6 NYCFC, their local rivals, with a 2-0 single-elimination game triumph. In the conference finals, a 1-0 win over No. 4 Orlando City SC propelled the club into the final.

So, have the Red Bulls won the MLS Cup before? Here's everything to know:

Who will the Red Bulls play in the 2024 MLS Cup Final?

The Red Bulls will face No. 2 LA Galaxy in the final on Saturday, Dec. 7. The Galaxy advanced from a Western Conference also filled with upsets.

How many MLS Cup Final appearances do the Red Bulls have?

The Red Bulls appeared in the cup final in 2008, though the playoffs were played in a different format. The 2024 appearance is the club's second in the final.

Have the Red Bulls won the MLS Cup before?

No, the Red Bulls do not have the MLS Cup in their trophy cabinet. They lost 3-1 to the Crew in their 2008 appearance.

What trophies have the Red Bulls won?

Though the Red Bulls don't have any MLS Cup wins, they have claimed the Supporters' Shield three times (2013, 2015 and 2018). They were runners-up in the 2003 and 2017 U.S. Open Cup finals.

Who has the most MLS Cup wins?

While New York has yet to win the MLS Cup, a team that has is looking to extend its record. LA Galaxy, New York's opponent, has won the most MLS Cups with five and will be looking to make it six as the No. 2 seed out West.