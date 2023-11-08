Netflix to release USWNT Women's World Cup docuseries in December

The USWNTs prepare for penalty kicks during a game against Sweden at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Aug. 6, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it will release a docuseries in December chronicling the U.S. women’s national team’s 2023 Women’s World Cup run.

“Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team” will arrive on the streaming platform on Dec. 12.

The four-episode series will follow captains Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan and the rest of the USWNT squad during their journey in Australia and New Zealand. Rising stars Alyssa Thompson, Sofia Huerta, Lynn Williams and Kristie Mewis, as well as the recently retired Megan Rapinoe, will also be featured.

“From enduring injury to upholding legacy, the series follows the athletes behind the most decorated team in international soccer history on the road to the 2023 FIFA World Cup,” Netflix wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Americans entered the 2023 Women’s World Cup as the two-time defending champions and were looking to become the first team to three-peat at the tournament. That quest fell short, as the USWNT lost to Sweden in the round of 16, marking the team’s earliest ever Women’s World Cup exit.

TIME Studios, Words + Pictures and Togethxr will produce the all-access show from director Rebecca Gitlitz, a two-time Emmy winner and TIME Studios executive producer.

“The series will capture all of the personal and team preparation on the road to their biggest FIFA World Cup,” Netflix said in its initial announcement of the series in July. “Throughout their tournament run, audiences will learn how this team stands on the shoulders of those who played before them, and how they continue to break the glass ceiling for equality in sports for women of the future.