Lionel Messi's brace vs. LAFC sends Inter Miami to Champions Cup semifinals

Lionel Messi has done it again.

Inter Miami entered Wednesday's second leg vs. LAFC in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals trailing 1-0, needing to overturn a deficit.

Matters were made worse in just the ninth minute when LAFC center-back Aaron Long brilliantly connected on an errant ball to make it 2-0 on aggregate, forcing Miami to score at least three goals.

It took under 20 minutes to pull one back, with Messi willing his side back in it. In the 35th minute, a well-worked move into the middle of the pitch saw Messi exquisitely finesse it home.

Messi magic 🪄@InterMiamiCF pulls one back. Game on in the #ChampionsCup! pic.twitter.com/AYbIzlFdSh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 10, 2025

Miami responded with a chaotic goal of its own in the second half, leveling it on aggregate.

In the 61st minute, defender Noah Allen lifted up a pass over the LAFC defense, with midfielder Federico Redondo leaping for the header. Simultaneously, LAFC veteran goalie Hugo Lloris rushed out to stop it, but both he and Redondo didn't connect with the ball.

A last-ditch goal-line clearance failed, and Allen was credited with the goal.

The winner predictably came from Messi when he converted a penalty in the 84th minute. LAFC confusingly committed a mind-boggling handball, and Messi calmly put the spot kick home.

Messi strikes from the spot. 🎯@InterMiamiCF lead LAFC 3-2 on aggregate late. #ChampionsCuppic.twitter.com/d5npXqmuYW — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 10, 2025

Messi's penalty made it 3-2 on aggregate, and LAFC didn't have another response in them in the closing minutes to force extra play.

Messi and Co. will now move onto the Champions Cup semifinals, where either Liga MX side Pumas UNAM or MLS' Vancouver Whitecaps await.

Fellow Liga MX clubs Tigres and Cruz Azul form the opposite semifinal tie.

Inter Miami has won the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield since Messi arrived, with the Champions Cup providing another trophy opportunity.

