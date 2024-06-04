Lily Yohannes, 16, caps off USWNT's 3-0 win vs. South Korea

Emma Hayes is now 2-0.

The U.S. women's national team on Tuesday once again beat South Korea to continue the winning vibes under its new manager.

After a commanding 4-0 result against South Korea on Saturday, the U.S. followed it up with a 3-0 win.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The opening goal came from a rather unlikely source. Veteran Crystal Dunn, who's been playing in more advanced positions as of late, tapped home Jenna Nighswonger's 13th-minute cross to lead 1-0 early.

Both teams had chances in the aftermath, but it remained 1-0 until past the hour mark.

In the 67th minute, the U.S. forced a high turnover and attacked with numbers, resulting in Sophia Smith somehow tucking in a shot from Mallory Swanson's clever pass.

WHAT A MOVE. 😮



From a tight angle, Sophia Smith makes it 2-0 for the #USWNT against Korea Republic.



📺 @NBCUniverso & @peacock pic.twitter.com/k8eADnY7Xu — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 5, 2024

Smith, who recently discussed controlling her confidence in front of goal, and Swanson had just come off the bench five minutes earlier.

The third goal also came from an unlikely source. Lily Yohannes, a 16-year-old who entered the game in the 72nd minute, slotted home Trinity Rodman's pass.

The smile says it all!



16-year-old Lily Yohannes is the third youngest player to ever score for the #USWNT.



📺 @NBCUniverso & @peacock pic.twitter.com/8yan5tfEI8 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 5, 2024

Yohannes became the third youngest player to ever score for the program and the youngest to take the field for the team since 2001. The Ajax midfielder is also the eighth youngest player to debut for the squad.

In the end, it was quite a comfortable showing as the U.S. dominated the possession and passing stats, though Korea fared well in creating opportunities.

Still, it wasn't the main backline Hayes is expected to field for tougher games to come, so there's plenty of room to improve on that end.

The USWNT will next be in action on July 13 when it faces Mexico in an international friendly at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.