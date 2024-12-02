LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig suffers torn ACL, will miss MLS Cup Final

Nov 30, 2024; Carson, California, USA; LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig (10) reacts in the first half against Seattle Sounders FC in the 2024 MLS Cup Western Conference Final match at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig has suffered a season ending torn ACL and will miss the MLS Cup 2024, the team announced Sunday.

The Spanish playmaker tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the second half of the Western Conference Final vs. the Seattle Sounders FC. Puig recorded a game-winning assist in the 85th minute to send the Galaxy to the MLS Cup, where they will face the New York Red Bulls.

Puig will undergo surgery on a date to be determined, the LA Galaxy wrote in a statement.

The 2024 MLS All-Star put up 17 goals, 20 assists in 36 matches played this season. Puig tallied four goals and four assists in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

With the victory, the Galaxy are now one win away from claiming their sixth MLS Cup, a record that would further cement their legacy as the league’s most decorated franchise. Standing in their way will be the winner of the Eastern Conference Final, the Red Bulls.

For head coach Greg Vanney, the journey to this point has been one of resilience and belief.

"We proved tonight we can play defense for long stretches and still beat you 1-0," said Vanney of the team's surprising outcome after setting the MLS Cup Playoffs record for most goals through their first three games. "I’m proud of these guys."

As the Galaxy prepare for their next challenge, the city of Los Angeles is once again abuzz with championship anticipation.

For the second time in as many months, a decorated LA sports team will host a NY sports team with a championship on the line. The Dodgers defeated the Yankees in six games to win the 2024 World Series. Could the LA Galaxy do the same to the Red Bulls without their star midfielder?