How to watch USMNT vs. Uzbekistan in international friendly

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 15: Matt Turner #1 Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USMNT at Allegiant Stadium on June 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

The United States men's national team is back on the pitch for the first time in the new season.

The Stars and Stripes last played in the Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal, which resulted in a loss to Panama while fielding a heavily rotated team.

But the upcoming September friendlies will be different for a few reasons. The main difference on the pitch will be the personnel, as the main figures of the national team, such as Christian Pulisic, Matt Turner and more, were called up to the squad.

The games will also mark Gregg Berhalter's return as head coach after his re-hiring this past summer, taking over from interim manager Anthony Hudson.

Uzbekistan is the first matchup for the U.S. this month before they take on Oman. Here's everything to know about the fixture:

When is the USMNT vs. Uzbekistan game?

The U.S. and Uzbekistan will face off on Saturday, Sept. 9.

What time is the USMNT vs. Uzbekistan game?

Kick-off time is set for 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Uzbekistan game?

CITYPARK, home of MLS side St. Louis City, is the venue for the game.

How to watch USMNT vs. Uzbekistan

The USMNT-Uzbekistan game will be broadcast on TNT in English. Telemundo and Universo will broadcast the game in Spanish.

How to live stream USMNT vs. Uzbekistan

The USMNT-Uzbekistan game will be available to live stream via TNTdrama.com in English and on Peacock in Spanish.

What is Uzbekistan's international ranking?

As of FIFA's latest international ranking from July 2023, Uzbekistan is the No. 74-ranked men's team in the world. For comparison's sake, the U.S. is at No. 11.

Lionel Messi’s stellar performance with Inter Miami this summer has benefited these three promising soccer players.