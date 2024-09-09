The first September game went awry, but the U.S. men's national team can quickly right things soon.

The Stars and Stripes are coming off a poor 2-1 loss to Canada on Saturday in which they conceded twice off of build-up play mistakes and were fortunate not to concede more.

It wasn't much different offensively, either, as the ball rarely stuck with the forwards and the midfield lacked proper ball progression. So much so that the collective performance drew strong criticism from interim head coach Mikey Varas, a Gregg Berhalter assistant.

If the USMNT takes the criticism to heart, it can right the ship for its final game of the month when New Zealand enters the pitch. Here's what to know for the game:

When is the USMNT vs. New Zealand game?

The U.S. and New Zealand will play on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

What time is the USMNT vs. New Zealand game?

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. New Zealand game?

TQL Stadium, home of MLS side FC Cincinnati, is the site for the match.

How to watch the USMNT vs. New Zealand game

The U.S.-New Zealand match will be broadcast in English on TNT and truTV and in Spanish on Universo.

How to stream the USMNT vs. New Zealand game

The game will be available to stream in English on Max and in Spanish on Peacock.

