How to watch the Premier League Summer Series in the US

The English Premier League is coming to the United States.
Just days after Arsenal played the MLS All-Stars in its annual event, with the former winning by a record 5-0, a new batch of teams are coming to America for a mini tournament as the soccer landscape in the country continues to grow.
Next is the inaugural Summer Series, a new mini tournament that will showcase a mix of Premier League teams ranging from established to rising.
So, here's everything to know about the first ever EPL event in America:
What is the Premier League Summer Series?
The Summer Series is a first for the Premier League. It will feature six teams playing nine games in different locations across the United States.
The games will be considered preseason matches and will be used to build fitness as the ramp up to the start of the 2023-24 season continues.
What dates will the Premier League Summer Series run from?
The games will run from Saturday, July 22, to Sunday, July 30, though there will be a break in action on certain days.
Which teams are in the Premier League Summer Series?
The six teams competing in the event are Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Fulham.
How to watch the Premier League Summer Series
Here's a list of the fixtures and how you can watch each one across different NBC platforms:
Saturday, July 22
- Match 1: Chelsea vs. Brighton - 7 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia - Peacock
Sunday, July 23
- Match 2: Fulham vs. Brentford - 4 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia - Peacock
- Match 3: Newcastle vs. Aston Villa - 7 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia - Peacock
Wednesday, July 26
- Match 4: Brentford vs. Brighton - 5:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta - Peacock
- Match 5: Chelsea vs. Newcastle - 8:15 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta - Peacock
- Match 6: Fulham vs. Aston Villa - 7 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando - Peacock
Friday, July 28
- Match 7: Brighton vs. Newcastle - 7:30 p.m. ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey - Peacock
Sunday, July 30
- Match 8: Aston Villa vs. Brentford - 12 p.m. ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland - USA Network
Match 9: Chelsea vs. Fulham - 2:45 p.m. ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland - NBC