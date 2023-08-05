How to watch Manchester City vs. Arsenal in the FA Community Shield

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 15: Jack Grealish of Manchester City is challenged by Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Premier League action is back. Well, sort of.

A week before the 2023-24 EPL season gets underway, Manchester City and Arsenal are set to clash in the annual FA Community Shield for the chance to win a trophy and start the new year with momentum.

Usually a fixture between the league winners and FA Cup winners, Manchester City will play Arsenal because the Citizens completed a historic treble in 2022-23. City, guided by manager Pep Guardiola, won the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League all in one season, becoming just the second club in English football history to do so.

Their opponents, then, are Arsenal. The Gunners, led by young manager Mikel Arteta, surged to the top of the Premier League in stunning fashion despite being anchored by a young core. However, injuries derailed their momentum to end the season, and City pipped the club to first place, bumping them to second.

So, with early bragging rights between two likely league contenders and a trophy on the line, here's how to watch Manchester City and Arsenal face off in the FA Community Shield on Sunday:

When is the 2023 Community Shield?

The Community Shield between Man City and Arsenal is slated for Sunday, Aug. 6.

What time is the 2023 Community Shield?

Kick-off time for the fixture is set for 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

Where is the 2023 Community Shield?

As it usually is every year, Wembley Stadium in London is the neutral venue for 2023.

How to watch the 2023 Community Shield

The game will be exclusively available to watch on ESPN+ (paid subscription) for fans in the United States.

Which team has won the most Community Shields?

Since the competition's debut in 1908, Manchester United has won the most Community Shields with 17 outright wins.

Arsenal has won it the second-most times with 15 outright wins, the last stemming in 2020. Manchester City has the sixth-most wins with six, with the most recent coming in 2019.