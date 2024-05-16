With the 2024 Major League Soccer season a few months in, it's now known how much players are making this year.

Unsurprisingly, Inter Miami star Lionel Messi leads the way by a comfortable margin, with fellow teammate Sergio Busquets not far behind.

But there are some surprises, like 2023 MLS MVP Luciano Acosta not being among the top 10. The FC Cincinnati star is just a few spots away, though.

So, who are the highest-paid MLS players? Let's look at the 2024 salaries, as provided by the MLSPA:

Who are the highest-paid MLS players in 2024?

Messi comfortably leads the list of highest-paid MLS players. Here's a look at the top 20 in terms of guaranteed compensation:

RW/AM Lionel Messi, Inter Miami: $20.4 million

LW Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto: $15.4 million

DM Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami: $8.7 million

AM Xherdan Shaqiri, Chicago Fire: $8.1 million

AM Sebastian Driussi, Austin: $6.7 million

RW Federico Bernardeschi, Toronto: $6.2 million

AM Emil Forsberg, New York Red Bulls: $6 million

CM Hector Herrera, Houston Dynamo: $5.2 million

CF/AM Hany Mukhtar, Nashville: $5.2 million

AM Carles Gil, New England Revolution: $4.4 million

ST Christian Benteke, D.C. United: $4.4 million

CF Luis Muriel, Orlando City: $4.3 million

AM Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati: $4.2 million

LW Denis Bouanga, LAFC: $3.6 million

ST Alan Pulido, Sporting Kansas City: $3.6 million

ST Teemu Pukki, Minnesota United: $3.5 million

ST Hugo Cuypers, Chicago Fire: $3.5 million

CB Walker Zimmerman, Nashville: $3.4 million

LM Diego Rossi, Columbus Crew: $3.3 million

RW/LW Joseph Paintsil, LA Galaxy: $3.3 million

Here are some other notable names who are not among the top 20:

CF Cucho Hernandez, Columbus Crew: $2.8 million

CF Raul Ruidiaz, Seattle Sounders: $2.7 million

CM Riqui Puig, LA Galaxy: $2.4 million

AM Thiago Almada, Atlanta United: $2.2 million

CF Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas: $2.2 million

CF Christian Arango, Real Salt Lake: $2 million

RW Christian Espinoza, San Jose Earthquakes: $2 million

ST Luis Suarez, Inter Miami: $1.5 million

LB Jordi Alba, Inter Miami: $1.5 million

GK Hugo Lloris, LAFC: $350,000

What is Lionel Messi's MLS salary?

In the 2024 season, Messi is making a guaranteed $20,446,667 with Inter Miami.

Who is the highest-paid MLS defender in 2024?

Nashville and USMNT center-back Walker Zimmerman is the highest-paid MLS defender in 2024 with a guaranteed compensation of $3,456,979.

What is the highest-paid position in MLS?

Based off the 2024 salaries, it's typically attacking midfielders who are paid the most in MLS. Forwards trail right behind as goals are where the money is.