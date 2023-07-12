Hard Rock launches new Lionel Messi chicken sandwich ahead of Inter Miami debut

Lionel Messi is bringing a new flavor to Miami.

Before the global star makes his MLS debut with Inter Miami on July 21, fans can try one of his favorite meals at Hard Rock Cafe.

Hard Rock International announced Wednesday that a new item was joining its menu -- “Made For You by Leo Messi," the Messi Chicken Sandwich. The taste is inspired by one of Messi's favorite Argentinean dishes growing up -- Milanese-style chicken.

The crispy Milanese-style chicken breast is topped with melted provolone cheese, herbed aioli, fresh tomatoes and arugula on a toasted artisan bun.

You can order the Messi Chicken Sandwich at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations and Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos via in-room dining worldwide.