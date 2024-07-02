In a rather unsurprising sequence of events, the U.S. men's national team underperformed on the big stage.

The U.S. on Monday were eliminated in the Copa America group stage after falling to Uruguay 1-0 in a must-win game.

It marked an inexcusable exit considering the U.S. were also grouped with Panama and Bolivia. At the minimum, the U.S. should've advanced into the knockout rounds in second place.

Instead, the U.S. became a laughingstock in the middle of its most important cycle with the 2026 World Cup two years away. Manager Gregg Berhalter's job came into question once again as he has yet to prove he can lift the USMNT into conversations with some of the world's best nations, even after his controversial re-hire in June of 2023.

Though the USMNT doesn't have a managerial job opening at the moment, who should be considered for the role if Berhalter is no longer in charge? These five candidates may fit the bill:

Jurgen Klopp, free agent

There's no doubt that Klopp is the best free agent on the market. After just leaving Liverpool in the English Premier League, the multi-time domestic league winner and Champions League winner is rumored to be taking a break while only a handful of projects may entice him considering what he's already achieved.

Why the U.S. would be intriguing is because he hasn't managed a national team yet. A German native, the Germany national team is managed by rising youngster Julian Nagelsmann, so that role may not be open anytime soon.

Klopp is known for his ability to develop players into stars, give youngsters a deserving chance and, on occasion, make teams punch above their weight. His 4-3-3 heavy-pressing style may also suit the profiles on the USMNT, along with translating well in international football.

It'd be a dream hire and a longshot, though it's a conversation the U.S. has got to attempt.

Wilfried Nancy, Columbus Crew

If the U.S. wants to tap into the rising star market, there's an option right at home in MLS.

A Frenchman with over a decade of MLS coaching experience, Nancy most recently led the Columbus Crew to a cup title in 2023. The Crew also reached the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Final, but lost to Pachuca on the road.

Nancy, 47, is known for his fluid three center-back formation with two wingbacks holding the width and two defensive midfielders in front of the defenders (3-4-2-1 variations) that MLS teams had trouble countering. That specific style may not fit the USMNT's players or international football, but Nancy could be a name worth calling even if there are some risks.

Hugo Perez, free agent

If it's the former USMNT player route that becomes the choice, then Perez could be a name to watch.

Perez played for 14 years -- including in the U.S. -- from 1982 to 1996. He had 73 caps for the USMNT and scored 13 goals as a midfielder from 1984 to 1994 before being inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2008.

He worked as a coach for the U.S. U14s and 15s from 2012 to 2014, but left due to unconfirmed reasons. Since 2015, he's been with the El Salvador national team -- where he was born -- in different capacities and most recently served as the senior team's head coach from 2021 to 2023 before being let go.

There'd be risks with Perez because of his coaching resume, but he represented the U.S. at the 1984 Olympics, 1991 Gold Cup (which the U.S. won) and the 1994 World Cup, so he's been involved in the biggest tournaments from a player perspective.

Sergio Conceicao, free agent

Conceicao just left Portugal's FC Porto after a seven-year stint where he won three league titles, among other domestic trophies. From his 17-year playing career to 14-year coaching career, there's not much Conceicao hasn't won or seen.

He also had 56 caps for the Portuguese national team and played as a forward, though he's yet to coach a national team.

Conceicao's teams have a blend of high technical prowess and grit defensively, which have deeply troubled some of Europe's elites in the Champions League.

He most recently used variations of a 4-2-3-1 with Porto, which is a formation that would work well with the current U.S. setup. He may not be a household name for most fans, but the quality is certainly there.

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City

Well, why not? Guardiola has hinted at leaving Manchester City at the end of the 2024-25 Premier League season, with the club's 115 charges case against the league set to heat up later in the year.

Guardiola is regarded as one if, if not the, best manager of all time due to his talent identification, formations, playstyles and adjustments, not to mention how much he's won as both a player and coach with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and more.

His 4-3-3 style would definitely fit the U.S., but there would be concerns if the players have enough quality to perform what he demands. His possession-based, low-risk style also isn't the best for international football, but he's a name the U.S. also should at least try for as he spends more time in the country.