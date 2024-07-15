Fans breach security gates at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Copa final between Argentina and Colombia

Fans appeared to breach the security gates at Hard Rock Stadium hours before the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday evening.

Video posted on social media showed fans, mostly wearing Colombia's yellow and red colors, jumping over security railings near the Southwest entrance of the stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and running past police officers and stadium attendants. Screams could be heard in the background.

A handful of people could be seen receiving medical treatment and asking for water in the sweltering South Florida heat. Officers were able to push the crowd behind black gates and lock down the entrance so that no one could get inside, although plenty of fans had already made it to their seats before then.

One young fan wearing an Argentina jersey was let inside the gate crying hysterically as the man who was with him and a police officer tried to comfort him.

A fan named Claudio, who traveled to the game from Mendoza in Argentina, spoke of not being able to breathe as police attempted to subdue the chaos.

Miami-Dade County's police department issued a statement on X following the scene, mentioning that there were “several incidents” before the gates opened at the stadium.

“These incidents have been a result of the unruly behavior of fans trying to access the stadium," the statement said. "We are asking everyone to be patient, and abide by the rules set by our officers and Hard Rock Stadium personnel. We are actively working with Hard Rock Stadium to ensure a safe environment for all those attending. Unruly behavior will get you ejected and/or arrested.”

A sellout crowd of more than 65,000 was expected for the championship match of the South American tournament.

It isn't clear which of the fans who gained entrance during the rush had tickets to the match — CONMEBOL, South America's governing body, released a statement a day before warning that fans must have tickets to enter the venue.

