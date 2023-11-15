BROMLEY, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 16: General view outside the stadium prior to the Barclays FA Women’s Championship match between Crystal Palace Women and Sunderland Ladies at Hayes Lane on October 16, 2022 in Bromley, England. (Photo by Henry Browne – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

To people who have said, "Why play soccer games when you can just play it outside?"...what about the best of both?

Bromley FC, a non-league soccer club in England, posted a job application on Tuesday searching for a full-time tactician.

The twist? They're hiring via the popular soccer game Football Manager.

The competition, which is in collaboration with Xbox, runs until Dec. 4. Applicants must complete the "Championes" achievement on Football Manager 24 and submit a one-minute video on why they deserve the job before having the chance to interview with the club.

We are delighted to be hiring a Tactician via @FootballManager 2024 🎮

To apply:​

🎮 Complete the FM24 achievement ‘Championes’​

🎥 Submit a 1-minute application video​

📄 Applications close on Dec 4th​

👉 https://t.co/Xt3xUGFrS6#EverydayTactician​ | #ScoreMoreWithXbox pic.twitter.com/nQ115cVMzo — Bromley FC (@bromleyfc) November 14, 2023

The job will run through January 2024 until the end of the season in May. The salary on the job posting is 13.15 euros per hour, pro-rata, which is the equivalent to $16.36.

Applicants do not need to submit a CV or have experience.

“We are looking for a talented Football Manager gamer who wants to test their skills in the real world and take their first step in a potential career in professional football,” the application reads.

“This person will join Bromley’s tactical staff for the rest of the season...This is a backdoor to the backroom for someone who wants to explore a career at a professional club.

“We want a Football Manager expert, the guru of the group chat, the final score forecaster. In this role you will not have to make any executive decisions, but you’ll be shadowing and learning directly from all backroom positions to understand the ins and outs of managing a real football club.”

Just like tacticians and analysts at the elite level, the candidate will have to contribute to all levels of first-team analysis, present detailed reports and feedback to the first-team manager and staff and develop and maintain performance-related databases for analytical reviews, among other duties.

The candidate will also be able to stream and vlog about their experience under agreed terms and conditions, allowing other fans to get a glimpse of what exactly the opportunity entailed.

