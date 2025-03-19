Trending
nwsl

Expansion Denver NWSL team unveils plans for new women's soccer stadium

The club has not announced where it will play while the new stadium is being built.

By Anne M. Peterson | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The expansion National Women's Soccer League team that will kick off next year in Denver has unveiled plans for a new downtown soccer stadium.

The facility will be only the second purpose-built women's soccer stadium in the league after the Kansas City Current opened CPKC Stadium last year.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The owners of the Denver team intend to build a privately funded 14,500-seat facility with an open end that looks out over green space, along with a future mixed-use entertainment district. The site is near light rail.

“Doing something iconic and authentic, doing it in a park, connecting neighborhoods, being close to downtown, those were all things that spoke to myself and the rest of the ownership group,” said majority owner Robert Cohen, CEO of IMA Financial Group. “If you want to build a stadium, this is the right way to do it.”

The architectural firm Populous is designing the stadium and the adjacent recreational area.

“It’s only fitting that the hottest ticket in town will be making its home on Broadway,” Mayor Mike Johnston said in a statement. “This project at Santa Fe Yards will transform an underutilized eyesore into a recreational and economic hub where memories are made, culture is built, and championships are won.”

The Denver City Council is expected to approve the land deal for the stadium and the surrounding area in the coming weeks.

nwsl Mar 5

2025 NWSL season key dates: Playoffs, transfer windows, more

nwsl Feb 19

Denver's new NWSL team reveals six possible name options: Gold, Elevate, more

“We want to do something that's unique and authentic to Colorado, and that when you see it, and you see that it's a stadium in a park, you're going to say `That's the stadium in Denver, Colorado,” Cohen said. “We're still in discussions with the city, and we want to be respectful of that process that we're going through with them, but the plan is for the ownership group to pay for and build the stadium.”

Denver was awarded the NWSL's 16th team earlier this year. The club has not announced where it will play while the new stadium is being built.

The NWSL currently has 14 teams. A club in Boston will join Denver in kicking off next year. Groups in Cleveland and Cincinnati were also vying for a team during the latest round of expansion.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

nwslsoccer
Share
Dashboard
NBC Boston Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us