Denver awarded NWSL's 16th team for record $110M fee: Reports

The next destination of the National Women's Soccer League appears to have been named.

Denver is set to land the 16th club in the league, paying a record $110 million fee in the process, Sportico reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Denver's bid was led by IMA Financial Group CEO Robert Cohen, who would become the team's control owner, Sportico added.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis posted on social media Thursday that a formal announcement is still coming, alongside a message for Coloradans.

"While we understand this isn’t an official announcement and a formal announcement is still coming, we remain excited by the prospect of welcoming the newest NWSL team to Colorado," Polis wrote on X. "Colorado is a championship sports state and the best state in the nation for athletes to train and perform. I hope to see this team join this strong legacy of winning teams grown right here in Colorado.

"Sports bring us together and are a critical part of who we are as Coloradans, and I couldn’t be more excited about the prospect of having a new Colorado team to cheer for."

While we understand this isn’t an official announcement and a formal announcement is still coming, we remain excited by the prospect of welcoming the newest @NWSL team to Colorado. Colorado is a championship sports state and the best state in the nation for athletes to train and… pic.twitter.com/DIR2f2yWDb — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) January 3, 2025

Denver's reported fee is the largest expansion sum paid for a U.S. women's professional team.

The Utah Royals and Bay FC joined the NWSL this past season, with the latter team paying $53 million to join. Boston will also have a team joining in 2026, with the group paying the same fee as Bay FC.

Cleveland, via Cleveland Sports Group, and Cincinnati, led by FC Cincinnati with WNBA star Caitlin Clark involved, were the other two finalists alongside Denver.

Hayes became the 10th full-time head coach for the U.S. Women’s National Team after leading the Chelsea FC Women for the last 11 seasons.