Civil rights and labor groups are worried about the 2026 FIFA World Cup taking place in the U.S.

More than 80 groups sent a letter to FIFA on July 1 expressing "deep concern" over immigration policies that could impact teams and spectators at the event next summer.

The Athletic first reported details of the letter, which FIFA has yet to respond to. Canada and Mexico will co-host the World Cup, but the majority of games are scheduled to be held in the U.S.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

The groups cited two major concerns over the tournament taking place across the country.

First was President Donald Trump's executive order banning visitors from 12 countries. The travel ban, which took effect in June, primarily targets countries in Africa and the Middle East.

The other worry for the groups involves the ongoing raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in communities across the country, many of which will host World Cup matches next summer.

From Argentina in 2022 to Italy in 2006, these are the countries that have won the most World Cups in the tournament's history.

Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP were among the most prominent national organizations to sign the letter.

The groups called on FIFA to "use its influence to encourage the U.S. government to guarantee the fundamental rights of the millions of foreign visitors and fans."

"If FIFA continues to stay silent, not only will millions be placed at risk, but the FIFA brand will also be used as a public relations tool to whitewash the reputation of an increasingly authoritarian government," the groups wrote.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the Trump administration have said foreign fans and teams will not have a problem entering the U.S. next year. Trump has repeatedly added the caveat that fans will only face trouble if they overstay their visas following the tournament.

President Donald Trump met with members of his appointed World Cup task force on Tuesday as he ensures the 2026 edition will be the "best run soccer tournament the world has ever seen."

"I know we'll have visitors probably from close to 100 countries," Vice President JD Vance said in May. "We want them to come, we want them to celebrate, we want them to watch the game(s). But when the time is up, they'll have to go home, otherwise they will have to talk to (U.S. Homeland Security) Secretary (Kristi) Noem."

Controversial host nations are nothing new for FIFA, which faced criticism when the 2022 World Cup went ahead in Qatar despite pleas from human rights advocacy organizations. The 2026 event is set to be held from June 11 through July 19, with teams from 48 nations set to compete. The 16 host cities include 11 in the U.S., three in Mexico and two in Canada.