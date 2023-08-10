Check out Kenilworth Road, the smallest ever Premier League stadium

England’s biggest clubs are going to make a small – and unprecedented – trek during the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

Luton Town was promoted to England’s top flight for the first time since 1991-92, the year before the Premier League got its current name. The promotion means the club will travel to iconic stadiums like Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge and Anfield, and it also means stars from the EPL’s top teams will visit a venue tucked away by city streets.

Luton Town’s stadium is surrounded by houses – and not in a Lambeau Field or Wrigley Field way where it's in the middle of a neighborhood. In Luton, fans have to walk through the actual homes to get to their seats.

Here’s a look at the Premier League’s newest and smallest stadium:

What is Luton Town?

Luton Town F.C. is a soccer club based in Luton, England. It was founded in 1885 and last played in England’s first division from 1982 to 1992.

The team punched its ticket to the English Premier League for 2023-24 by beating Coventry on penalties in the Championship playoff final in May.

Where does Luton Town play?

The Hatters have played at Kenilworth Road in Luton since 1905.

What is the capacity of Kenilworth Road?

Kenilworth Road has a capacity of 10,356. It is set to break the record for the smallest stadium in Premier League history, taking the mantle from AFC Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium and its 11,379 capacity.

Do people live in the houses next to Kenilworth Road?

When it comes to living near a stadium, it doesn’t get any closer than Kenilworth Road.

Residents occupy the red-brick houses that surround Kenilworth Road, but the club also has a practical purpose for the houses.

How do fans get into Kenilworth Road?

Fans entering the away end, called the Oak Stand, make their way through turnstiles that are cut into the bottom half of the houses. From there, they head up walkways over residents’ back gardens and into the venue.

Luton Town have just won the Championship play-off final.



This is the entrance to our stadium.



Incredible to think this ground will be in the Premier League next season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QPV3ocSYMN — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) May 27, 2023

There is also a main stand on another end of the stadium that serves as a more conventional entrance.

When is Luton Town’s Premier League debut?

Luton’s Premier League home opener will have to wait.

The club was originally scheduled to host Burnley on Aug. 19, but that match was postponed due to ongoing construction at Kenilworth Road. Luton is in the midst of a $13.1 million renovation project that will make its stadium more well-equipped to handle the press, commentary teams and VAR technology.

The Hatters will their Premier League campaign on the road against Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. on Saturday, Aug. 12. They then have an EPL match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Aug. 25.

They will welcome West Ham on Friday, Sept. 1, for the first EPL match at Kenilworth Road.

When does Manchester City play Luton Town at Kenilworth Road?

Here is a look at Luton Town’s Premier League home schedule and when top clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool will visit Kenilworth Road (all match times ET):